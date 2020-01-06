Tom Hanks became the first meme of the 2020 award season

Loading...

Last night, the stars flocked to Los Angeles, California, for the first awards ceremony of 2020 – the Golden Globes. It was definitely an unforgettable night for the British – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes did not come home empty-handed – and celebrities became political during their acceptance speeches. Michelle Williams spoke about abortion rights and Joaquin Phoenix begged the stars to take concrete action against climate change.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were talked about at the Golden Globes. While they were both attending the ceremony, they did not meet on the red carpet (much to the disappointment of some fans) because Brad was one of the latest arrivals and Jen was already there. However, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star jokingly spoke of his ex with a reporter: “I’m going to meet Jen, she’s a good friend … The second most important meeting of her year.

But one celebrity who has gone viral is Tom Hanks. The Hollywood favorite became the first meme in the 2020 award season thanks to his confused and unimpressed facial expressions during Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

The comedian made jokes about Felicity Huffman, as well as many stars, screenwriters and directors in the room, and Tom’s reactions were shared endlessly online.

Here’s a confused Tom:

We are all Tom Hanks. #GoldenGlobes #RickyGervais pic.twitter.com/pPP1GuYiip

– Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 6, 2020

And here is a creaking Tom:

Tom Hanks is each of us during this monologue. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JDwTaQ8sTy

– Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) January 6, 2020

It got him a lot of fans on Twitter, with someone who wrote, “I’m digging.”

Another added, “Same, Tom Hanks. Same.’

Each year, various celebrities turn into memes thanks to embarrassing moments, their reactions or simply the way they cheer (ahem, Nicole Kidman). In recent years, Leonardo Dicaprio has gone viral when Lady Gaga burst into her chair and the “cry face” of Chrissy Teigen has become the subject of discussion on the Internet.

Here’s another year of great memorable moments from the world’s most famous characters!