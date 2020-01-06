Tom Hanks almost cries, praises acting icons in Golden Globes speech

Loading...

Tom Hanks shared some acting lessons and congratulated some of the best spies of his generation in a charming, sometimes moving, speech at the Golden Globes 2020. The actor, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award, arrived on stage after a poignant intro by Charlize Theron.

Following a series of light jokes (“Can I just see a show of hands? How many people in this room have a set of clips that includes The love boat? ”), Hanks cried while taking a look at his family in the audience. But his speech settled into an actor theme while he examined his career.

“You are a dope if you do not steal from everyone you have worked with,” he said. “And I’ve robbed people like those who only need one name. Like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia, like Sally Field – even if they are two names, it is still one. “

Hanks – who won a nomination for best supporting role for his role in A beautiful day in the neighborhood – looks back on his first role as actor and repeatedly encourages other actors to “go” with their profession.

The movie star became emotional again later, even apologizing to the audience (“It’s (my) chill that makes it happen. I swear to God, I’m not as emotional at home”). He finished by thanking his fellow actors with a signature that used the term of film making “check the door”.

“Thank you, HFPA; thank you all here, ”he said. “Thank you for all of your inspiration and all of your hard work and hard work to reach the goals and tell the truth. I checked the door; the door is good. ”