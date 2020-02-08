Tom Ford disrupts the fashion world by giving NYFW to LA

It is a catfight on the catwalk.

Sources tell The Post that Tom Ford – the director and designer of the A-list and also chairman of the influential Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) – has disrupted the fur of the style world by changing the New York Fashion Week for Los Angeles leave.

“Everyone in the CFDA is frustrated,” said a major fashion publisher in New York. “Designers, editors, publicists and casting agencies, in fact everyone at New York Fashion Week is something like” WTF? “The CFDA president is not there!”

The Ford show took place on Friday at LA’s Milk Studios, with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Renée Zellweger, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Jon Hamm and Jason Momoa. It was a very strategic move by the designer: holding his show two days before the Oscars meant that he would certainly attract A-listers who for the most part no longer went to NYFW.

“I understand why Tom would play in LA this week: the Oscars, the press, the celebrities,” said a fashion show producer. “But from the point of view of public relations for the CFDA, I wish he would have stayed his first season (in New York City).”

Not only do insiders think that the move shows a lack of support for NYFW, they say it has caused unexpected competition.

Designer Jeremy Scott – whose runways are loved because they are noisy and signs like Cardi B and Tiffany Haddish – was originally scheduled to show at New York Fashion Week on Friday at 8 p.m. But on January 27 – less than two weeks before his event – he announced that he was canceling for the Paris couture week in July.

Bella Hadid comes on the catwalk during the show of designer Tom Ford in Los Angeles, which fell in the middle of New York Fashion Week. Image Press Agency / MEGA

A source near IMG Fashion, the organization behind NYFW, told The Post that Scott’s decision was motivated by the prospect that Ford wanted to bring important models to the west coast.

The model agents say (Ford’s LA show was) throw a key in logistics, “said the IMG Fashion source. “Both designers want the biggest girls … The overlap was a real challenge.” Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were all in the show.

IMG declined to comment, just like Scott. But a source close to the Moschino brand, of which Scott is the creative director, said to The Post: “Jeremy is not angry with Tom. He loves Tom, admires his creativity.”

Ford flew to NYC with a red eye immediately after his event, so they could be back in time for Saturday’s series of shows. But that didn’t help anyone see NYFW on Friday, including Rag & Bone.

“A lot of steam has left New York this season,” said an insider from the NYC fashion industry. “It was difficult from a casting perspective. Our entire industry is on the move. Tom’s decampment only made the problem more complicated. The fact that he is chairman of CFDA and has left the New York schedule does not predict much good for NYFW. “

It certainly did not help this dark mood of brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Pyer Moss jumping ship this season.

The irony is that one of Ford’s most important tasks in chairing the CFDA is to make NYFW relevant again.

A source close to the Ford team confirmed The Post: “Tom takes his role at the CFDA very, very seriously. His team now has the feeling that they all have a second job. “

“The role of the CFDA is to support our designers – wherever and how they want to show them, and New York Fashion Week is just one of many ways the CFDA helps American talent,” said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of CFDA.

There have even been rumors that Ford wants to relocate CFDA activities to LA, where he lives in a $ 38 million townhouse in Holmby Hills. A CFDA spokesperson said there are currently no plans to move to LA.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and Kate Hudson are in the front row during the Tom Ford fashion show in LA on Friday. Kolasinski / BFA.com

“Someone recently asked me how I could justify appearing in LA because I am now the CFDA president,” Ford recently told Business of Fashion, “and I reminded them that the CFDA stood for Council of Fashion Designers of America, and not the council of fashion designers in New York. “

Although the Ford show attracted stars, it did not take away all major press attention from NYFW. The Post was told that the majority of journalists who attended the Ford event were local or were already in town for the Oscars, and at least one afterwards returned a red eye to NYC to attend Saturday shows.

Fashion advisor Fern Mallis, who was CFDA’s executive director from 1991 to 2001, admitted that Ford moved to LA: “It’s disappointing for some people … but I don’t see it as destroying NYFW. It’s not yet time for the last rides. “

Still, the NYC fashion industry said inside information: “Ford may need to reconsider its leadership role with the CFDA. It just doesn’t seem to fit into its PR agenda of loving movie stars and be somewhat inaccessible.”

“Look, it makes perfect sense that Tom would choose his own brand over CFDA responsibilities,” added an old fashion marketing employee. “The man has made excellent choices throughout his career. He will find a way to make this work for everyone – for LA and for NY.”

