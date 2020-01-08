Loading...

(Photo by: Tom DeLonge / Instagram)

Hipgnosis Songs, an investment company in intellectual property in the field of music, has just acquired Tom delongeThe catalog of. “All the small things” and more blink-182 the blows were reportedly acquired on Tuesday.

According to Hipgnosis, this acquisition includes 100% of the copyright of DeLonge. Hipgnosis Songs acquired previous catalogs from Jack antonoff who is known Taylor Swift contributor and that of the Chainsmokers.

The news was announced on Tuesday January 07 that the songs from Hipgnosis have acquired 157 songs from the catalog of Tom Delonge. Both parties made statements on this subject.

“The influence of Blink-182 on artists today is enormous,” said Merck Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited. “If you are under 27 and you make music, this is a founding group. They had anxiety, they had energy, they had humor but above all they had incredible songs and Tom is at the heart of that. It is an honor to welcome him to the Hipgnosis family. “

DeLonge also spoke about current events and his honor to partner with Hipgnosis.

“It’s an honor to play music for so many years and to be able to work in partnership with the great Hipgnosis team to support my work,” said DeLonge. “Now is a perfect opportunity for me not only to celebrate my past, but also to lay the groundwork for creating more music for decades to come.”

Hipgnosis Songs was founded by Merck Mercuriadis in 2017. Mercuriadis was previously director of Elton John, Guns N ‘Roses, Morrissey, Iron maiden and Beyonce. Popular songs acquired by Hipgnosis include “SexyBack” from Justin Timberlake, “Set fire to the rain” by Adele, “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé and “The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani Just to name a few. The company purchases the rights to the songs from the authors themselves. All of the above songs are from the catalogs of the credited authors and Hipgnosis now owns 100% of the copyright.

Angels and waves just teased a new song, while providing information about the new documentary about them. According to Tom DeLonge, the song is called “TIME BOMB”.

Details are scarce so far, but we do know that the documentary Angels & Airwaves will be released this year.

Angels & Airwaves had a busy end of the year in 2019. They were on tour throughout December. They also released two new songs, “Kiss & Tell” and “Rebel Girl”.

Now the group has announced that a documentary about them will be released this year. The film is directed by Peter McKinnon and who knows it will all involve. Check out the tweets below.

Here is a little taste of the documentary @AVABandOfficial by @petermckinnon which will be released next year! Also – Enjoy hearing part of the new / // song “TIME BOMB” pic.twitter.com/BFJi1zHXCH

– Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) December 30, 2019

The special part of these clips, in addition to the great Angels & Airwaves visuals, is the song played in the background. DeLonge says the new song is called “TIME BOMB”. Like the documentary, details of the release of the new song are very scarce.

What we do know, however, is that Angels & Airwaves have a few more dates to come during the second leg of their winter tour. Tickets are available here. A full list of remaining dates is below.

01/16 – Toronto, Ontario

01/17 – Montreal, Quebec

01/19 – Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

01/21 – Sayreville, New Jersey

01/26 – Norfolk, Virginia

What do you think of the acquisition of Hipgnosis Songs? Let us know in the comments below!

Fall out Boy