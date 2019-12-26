Tom Curran and Jackson Bird inspire Sydney Sixers to overwhelming victory over Perth Scorchers

Loading...

Bird, who was playing his first BBL season game after recovering from a hamstring injury, had 2-1 after two overs before finishing with 3-33.

The 33-year-old fired English opener Liam Livingstone (2) and Cameron Bancroft (1) to start the rout, and was lucky when he claimed Cameron Green's scalp caught behind.

Green was left speechless after the referee felt that the ball had hit his glove while it was swinging during a leg-side delivery.

At 5-34, the Scorchers seemed ready for a battle just to avoid their lowest score of 69 in 2012 against Melbourne Stars.

But Ashton Turner (28 out of 20 balls) and Matt Kelly (23 steps out of 14) have at least assured that the Scorchers avoided this embarrassment.

Curran continued his batting heroism with Josh Inglis' wicket, while Sean Abbott finished with 3-30.

Earlier, the Scorchers seemed ready to limit the Sixers to a score of around 155 until Curran unleashed magic late in the heats.

The tracks were difficult to find for the Sixers after the departure of the skipper Moises Henriques (35 of 20 balls) in 14th place.

It was until Curran entered the fray. Curran exploded two sixes and two to four in a final over which Scorchers paceman Matt Kelly has 24 points.

Scorchers paceman Chris Jordan played with 3-29 of his four overs, while Jhye Richardson (1-26) was economical.

AAP

