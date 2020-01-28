Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: new trailer is all about the Terminator T-800

The Terminator live event stands for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint at the door and to increase the enthusiasm of the fans for this new in-game event, Ubisoft has released an extensive trailer.

Check out the trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAS5G2qdnGI [/ embed]

The trailer reveals that the Terminator Live Event is split into two parts. The first date starts tomorrow, January 29th, and the second part starts on Saturday, February 1st, in a brand new mission. It is up to you as a player to complete the ascent of the machine before it gets out of control. The live event is free and brings only one mission into the game in which you’ll have to save Auroa from total annihilation and a few T-800 units.

The Terminator live event has been in the minds of the players for a while, as Ubisoft has spiced up and developed the event over the past week. Finally, we have a concrete update about the event and what it will consist of.

