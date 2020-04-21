Tom Brady was cited for doing work out in a closed Tampa park, mayor states

Like many general public spaces across the country, parks in Tampa, Florida, are closed to guests for the reason that of constraints aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus.That failed to avert new Tampa resident Tom Brady from trying to get an out of doors workout, in accordance to Mayor Jane Castor. And, yes, the celebrity quarterback was cited, she reported.Park workers came across Brady while patrolling a downtown park, Castor mentioned Monday throughout a joint news briefing with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.”I bought to notify you this story, also. Now, I often inform folks, I’m not one to gossip so you did not hear this from me,” Castor said.”Our parks are closed down and so a large amount of our parks staff members they patrol all-around just to make positive that men and women aren’t executing get hold of sports and points like that, and noticed an individual doing work out in 1 of our downtown parks,” Castor stated.”And she went more than to explain to him that it was shut and it was Tom Brady … He has been cited.”The quarterback just lately moved to Florida to enjoy for the Tampa Buccaneers after 20 seasons and 6 Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.

