Tom Brady questions the headlines on Super Bowl Sunday with NFL future

Updated: 3:23 PM EST 2 February 2020

For the first time since 2016, the New England Patriots are not playing in the Super Bowl. Despite the fact that they will not play, there are numerous reports in circulation about the Pats in the run-up to the big game, especially when it comes to their star quarterback, Tom Brady.Brady (42), has just entered his 20th season in the National Football League, all with New England. However, for the first time in his career, he is meant to become an unlimited free agent. There has been much speculation about the future of Brady with the Patriots, especially after he shared a cryptic photo on social media on Thursday. NFL reporters, we have some ideas about how Brady and the Patriots approach this out of season, and why Brady shared that enigmatic black-and-white image. Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, reports that the Patriots are willing to pay Brady a salary of more than $ 30 million if needed to keep him with the team. “We’ll see if that’s enough, because, as far as I understand, he wants a commitment from them to spend specifically on weapons for this offense – something they tried to do with Antonio Brown last year, but that didn’t work, said Rapoport during a performance on NFL GameDay on Sunday. Michael Giardi, also from NFL Network, said a source told him that the addition of better offensive staff is more of a concern for Brady than the $ 30 million salary. If Brady reaches a free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers will be one of the teams expected to push for the six-time Super Bowl champion. He said the Tennessee Titans are also in the mix for the services of Brady. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to pursue Brady if he doesn’t sign with New England again before the free agency starts. “One of the teams expected to set the tone when Brady gets a free desk is the Raiders, whose coach, Jon Gruden, is an old admirer of the triple MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion,” wrote Schefter on ESPN.com. “The two have a good relationship, and league sources believe that Gruden, known as a highly effective recruiter, wants Brady on the Raiders.” NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo also appeared in the NFL GameDay segment with Rapoport and said the Patriots’ Nr. One option is to have Brady return to New England. However, if that does not happen, the team does not want to be caught flat-footed, according to Garafolo. “They work their contingency plans behind the scenes, I think, and one of those plans can be an exchange for an experienced quarterback,” Garafolo said. Garafolo also said that the mystery behind Brady’s ambiguous post will be solved on Sunday. Sources told him and Rapoport that the photo was a teaser for a commercial broadcast during the Super Bowl. Maria Menounous, the host and CEO of AfterBuzz TV, shared a picture of herself with Brady and Pro Football Hall by Famer Michael Strahan via Instagram on Sunday afternoon. In her post, Menounous claims to know whether Brady walked to a football field or walked away from it in ‘the photo’. ‘I asked him about’ THE PHOTO ‘but I am not sure if I can share, although I still do not know much. I know or don’t, “wrote the resident of Medford, Massachusetts. “I’m not sure how important it is, because it looks like he has explained it since I last saw him. As fans, we just want him to stay!” Although they were eliminated from the January 4 playoffs, there is no such thing as a slow Sunday for the New England Patriots during the football season.

