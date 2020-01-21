Titan’s coaches Mike Vrabel and Tom Brady are good friends. Could that be a big reason for Brady to sign this offseason with Tennessee? Photo credit: Tennessee Titans / YouTube

Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? Even on the edge of Super Bowl 54, where the New England Patriots aren’t, Tom Brady dominates the NFL headlines.

Brady waiting game

While there are many rumors on the Internet about where Tom Brady will play next fall, it will realistically only be a handful of teams that matter.

Vegas Oddsmakers have Chargers as favorites, which makes sense if they don’t meet Philip Rivers. However, you can’t take Vegas seriously if the Cleveland Browns are among the top 5 landing sites for Brady.

Short messages, Tom Brady doesn’t go to Cleveland. He also doesn’t go to a team that doesn’t have a chance of winning in 2020 or 2021.

What about the Tennessee Titans?

Brady to Tennessee?

On Monday, Max Kellerman of ESPN’s “First Take” said he thought Brady would sign for the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a talented team but may need a quarterback with Philip Rivers, who is also coming to the free market.

Stephen A. Smith thinks differently. Smith believes Brady has a great chance of landing in Tennessee and many of his points are strong.

Smith mentioned that the Titans will have over $ 60 million in the cap room by 2020 and that although the Titans still need to make a few improvements, they have the talent to become Super Bowl champions, with Brady in the background.

And of course the Mike Vrabel factor.

Brady and Vrabel have long been teammates in New England and have had a great relationship to this day.

“When you talk about a swan song, when you talk about the dawn of your career ending in ideal circumstances, there is no better way than to stay in the same conference and play for a friend who is a friend. I am incredible familiar with what you do and what you put on the table, especially if you have weapons, ”said Smith.

His points are valid.

Brady stays in the AFC and goes to a team that can run the ball with Derrick Henry (yes, they’ll have to sign Henry if they want to land Brady).

You don’t break the bank by signing Brady, because a two-year contract with a possible option for a third year club is all a Brady team will offer at this stage of his career.