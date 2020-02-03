Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Joe Montana are partying in the rain

Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan did not let a rain shower on Friday night spoil their Super Bowl celebrations.

They were seen at the South Beach party by Wayne Boich and Bruce Beal, mixed with stars such as Marc Anthony and Kevin Hart.

Wyclef Jean said: “I am from Haiti and we do not let a little rain spoil the fun”, then performed in the rain.

Rick Ross and Ludacris performed, and Cardi B later arrived with husband Offset to discover that her expected show was a flush, but she still jumped on an improvised stage in the living room to wish Beal a happy birthday and offered him a happy birthday 15-liter, $ 45,000 bottle of champagne.

Stephen Ross said: ‘I am not interested in selling the [dolphins]. . . I’m going to own it until I die. “. I don’t know why he really wants to come to the dolphins. He is probably one of the fiercest competitors there is, and we are in the phase with the dolphins where we are trying to build a team for the future.”

