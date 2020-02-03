Tom Brady makes ‘important announcement’ about the future during Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not really the Super Bowl without Tom Brady making waves.

He doesn’t even play in the 2020 edition of the flagship of the NFL, but tonight is no exception to the above statement.

The New England Patriots quarterback has put fans in a frenzy with a “major announcement” amid intense speculation that he is retiring or leaving the Patriots.

Earlier in the week, Brady placed a black and white image of himself on the edge of a soccer field at the end of a tunnel.

Now the full reason has been revealed …

I have an important announcement #ad pic.twitter.com/58KD1jmaC3

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) 3 February 2020

The naughty ad will have made more than a few hearts skip a beat in New England, but from the man himself … Tom Brady is not retiring from professional football.

“I am not going anywhere,” the quote sounds in the ears of fans, suggesting that he remains a Patriot before 2020.

The 42-year-old superstar won six Super Bowls in a stunning career that all started when he was selected by the Patriots as the humble 199th choice of the NFL Draft at the start of the millennium.