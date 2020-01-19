Rumor has it that Tom Brady is on the move in more ways than one. Photo credit: New England Patriots / YouTube

What’s Tom Brady doing next? Where will he play in 2020? Will he return to the patriots? These questions are asked by thousands of NFL fans every day.

While speculation continues as to where Brady will play on every existing sports radio show in 2020, the future Hall of Fame quarterback seems to keep dropping the hint that he won’t be wearing a Patriots uniform next season.

Money spending on Brady?

Could money be the main problem why Brady is ready to move away from New England? According to NBC Sports, Gary Tanguay has pointed out that Brady is “embarrassed” because of his Patriot salary and that he gets paid much less than most other quarterbacks in the league.

It could be, and looking at these statistics, one would argue that the six-time Super Bowl champion deserves a big raise to complete his career.

There are 13 NFL quarterbacks that earn more than Brady annually – including previous backups from Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

In addition, Brady has agreed to restructure his contract more than once during his time in New England so that the organization can gather more talent for another Super Bowl title, and it seems strange that owner Robert Kraft would not. Don’t do more to keep it.

Brady ready to go on?

Tanguay dropped another bomb on Thursday night during the Arbella Early Edition show. Tanguay announced that a source told him that Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are planning to leave New England soon.

“I was told a source today that the family is planning to leave the area,” said Tanguay. “The priority this time is to let the kids finish school this year and they’ll be gone.”

Just because Brady is planning to move doesn’t mean he won’t be returning to the Patriots next season. All rumors that Brady wants to play on the west coast or are fed up with the patriots may be a little over the top.

It’s hard to believe that Brady would go to a team that isn’t ready to win yet.

The ball could be on the court of patriot owner Robert Kraft. Kraft has a reputation for not paying a lot of money to any player. If that’s the case for Brady, it looks like an era is coming to an end in New England.