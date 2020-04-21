Tom Brady Booted From Closed Tampa Park

Six-time Tremendous Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was told to leave a Tampa park that experienced been closed as component of actions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the city’s mayor stated on Monday.

Brady was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past month immediately after 20 a long time of unparalleled good results with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor instructed her St. Petersburg counterpart Rick Kriseman in the course of a video briefing: “I normally tell persons, ‘Now I’m not a person to gossip so you did not hear this from me.’

“But you know our parks are closed down and so a good deal of our parks staff members, they patrol about just to make sure individuals usually are not carrying out get in touch with sports and matters and saw an person functioning out in a single of our downtown parks.

“And she went over to inform him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.”

The Buccaneers have not however responded to a request for remark.

NFL offseason programs have been altered drastically this yr as all staff amenities, exactly where gamers would usually gather to put together for the approaching period, have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brady, who is keeping at a Tampa Bay mansion he is leasing from Baseball Corridor of Famer Derek Jeter, said last thirty day period he could not put together for the 2020 marketing campaign as he would like because offseason programs have been delayed indefinitely.

The NFL’s 2020 season is scheduled to kick off in September and Brady, 42, will be at the helm of a Bucs group that finished 7-9 very last calendar year and have not manufactured the playoffs due to the fact the 2007 period.

© 2020 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.