"If I can last them, I hope I can be a little more positive."

Despite being an average aggressive or "positive" drummer, patience has in fact been the hallmark of Blundell's international career.

As a drummer goaltender, he was behind BJ Watling in the pecking order on the test side and only made his limited debut in an international Twenty20 until early 2017 when Luke Ronchi was injured.

Blundell made his trial debut later that year against the West Indies as a replacement for Watling.

He had a dream start on his field at Basin Reserve with a century and has come home from the game still wearing his white after New Zealand finished a heat and a 67-point victory.

Since then, he has only appeared in two other Twenty20 internationals and while he was on the World Cup team earlier this year, he has yet to appear. disputed an international day.

Raval's horrible form, however, required change at the top of the order and as the only other specialized drummer on the team, Blundell received the nod.

Tom Blundell beats the nets at CWM on Christmas Eve. Credit: Getty

It will be the first time that he will open the sleeves in his first class career, where he has generally struck in middle order.

His only two other test appearances were at No. 8, but he received the support of his senior teammates after opening New Zealand's warm-up match with a Victoria XI on Sunday and scoring half a century.

"Tom is a quality player – he has only played a few tests but he has a lot of first-class experience behind him," said Tom Latham of his new opening partner.

Kane Williamson and Blundell sign autographs during media opportunity at MCG.Credit:AAP

Blundell, however, has always recognized the importance of the occasion, with New Zealand making its first appearance in a test for the CWM since 1987.

"This is a pretty big opportunity, but … I'm trying to put it all aside and focus on what I do best," he said.

"It's going to be a great day, playing in front of 80,000 people and it's probably going to be the biggest test match of my life."

Reuters

