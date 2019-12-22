Loading...

Blundell, 29, made his debut a century at No. 8 of the Order against the West Indies in Wellington in 2017 when glover BJ Watling was injured. He also played in the next test but has not played at this level since and has little experience opening against a red ball.

While he was in excellent contact against a second Victorian XI in a friendly clash at Scotch College on Sunday, after opening and withdrawing undefeated on 59, and facing teammate Trent Boult while the players were in mixed teams, it was nothing to expect from Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson coming to MCG on Thursday.

He will play as a specialized drummer because Watling will remain behind the stumps and will probably continue to beat in 6th place. We planned to have Watling – a former test opener – open the stick.

Raval contributed two points combined in the test lost to Perth and had a terrible year, scoring just 66 points with a miserable average of 7.3 in his last nine test runs.

Spearhead Boult, who missed the last two Kiwi tests, had repeated spells on Sunday and approved his return.

Tourists know they have to find a way to handle the Australian attack if they want to tie the series. It was not lost to them that Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were able to occupy the fold for a considerable period of time in the first rounds of the first test in Perth, the first delivering a third consecutive century, with 240 balls, while that Smith made 43 but absorbed 164 deliveries.

Only Ross Taylor (80 off 134 deliveries) and Kane Williamson (34 off 70) lasted more than 50 deliveries for the Black Caps, as they were rolled for 166 in their first innings.

Smith and Labuschagne were able to rotate the strike with fast singles, which means that the attack by tourists could not exert sustained pressure on a drummer.

Watling has avoided claiming that tourists needed a more unforgiving edge, suggesting that the need to beat time was more important.

"A ruthless edge … I can't say we did this last test without trying to feel it. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what went wrong, but I know we will be looking to make slight improvements over the next week before the The test begins and just tries to find methods to counter their bowlers and what they could bring to the table and find ways to keep taking wickets and to put their drummers under pressure, "he told The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's a bit as simple as that. I don't think it means (we need one) ruthless edge – it's just playing cricket that we know we are (capable ) to play and just put it on for five days, which is always the challenge in terms of cricket testing – it can't be for a single session.

"This is what Marnus showed us when he played and even Steven Smith to some extent. He didn't seem as fluid as usual, we did ; we put it under good pressure, but it did it for a long period of time, which put us under pressure too. "

Watling top scored for tourists in their second run, contributing to 40 out of 106 deliveries in a stroke of the patient before it got caught. He was the only drummer to have absorbed more than 100 deliveries.

The Stump microphones have picked up some jokes between the sides that have gone from humor to cutting, but Watling, with an average of 96.6 in slot # 6 this year, said the contest opening had been played fairly.

"There was nothing extraordinary to be fair. They (Australia) were, of course, at the top of the game and put us under pressure. There is a bit of discussion going on but nothing abnormal overall. It was a pretty good test match, played with a good mood, "he said.

