Tom Arnold's ex-Ashley Groussman files an injunction against him

Ashley Groussman – Tom Arnold’s ex-wife – has given the actor an injunction after he claims he refused to take her children home after his term.

In documents received from The Blast, Ashley claims that Tom “claimed he fled the children during my detention and then refused to hand them over according to our agreement until I called in the police.”

Ashley claims the January 3 incident started when Arnold refused to take her children Quinn [4] and Jax [6] home after their visit and insisted that she pick them up. She then claims to have reminded the “larger” actor that “our agreement provides for the return of each parent at the receiving parent’s end of term.”

According to Groussman, Tom continued to insist that she pick her up, resulting in the threat of calling the police if they were not at 2:00 p.m.

The police were called in to solve the problem. The following day, Ashley claims that her ex sent my sister a “troubled, disjointed, and harassing series of texts”.

He also posted a video on his Facebook page accusing Groussman of doing stunts regularly.

The actor claimed in the social media post: “My children’s mother invents stories and stages for ruthless, stupid and dangerous stunts, some with her family … Ashley’s fake stunts affect the police. She’s been in the past two weeks before everyone School for our kids to get me arrested again in front of our kids. I’ll go to court next week to try to get custody at last. That may explain that it’s escalating. Until then Jax is my wingman. “

Tom replied to the claims that Ashley was simply trying to minimize his time with the kids, and then said, “Ashley has a temper. She regularly shows aggressive behavior. “

The ex parte portion of the injunction was rejected, according to court records. The two will face each other in court on January 28.

Tom and Ashley broke up in January 2019. Arnold was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999 and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.