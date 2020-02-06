Tokyo tries to dispel fear of Olympic-Paralympic cancellation paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“One thing I notice right now is that anxiety is spreading faster than the virus, and it’s important that we suppress it,” Spence said.

Japan confirmed 45 cases of the virus on Thursday, but no deaths were reported. Tokyo Olympic officials said they have set up a task force to focus on the virus and have been repeating for a week that the games are continuing as planned.

Despite the guarantees, the organizers keep asking questions that they postpone advice to the World Health Organization.

“We need to put things in perspective, and until the World Health Organization tells us otherwise, we will continue to do business as usual,” Spence said.

The Olympic Games open on July 24 and the Paralympic Games follow on August 25. Both events are experiencing record demand, which could begin to shift as the virus threat generates uncertainty. It is a similar story with hotel demand.

Toshiaki Endo, vice-chairman of the organizing committee, said earlier in the week that organizers are “confronted with all kinds of problems, including coronavirus infections, cyber security and transportation systems.”

Some Olympic and Paralympic qualifiers around the world have been canceled or postponed due to the virus outbreak. Travel restrictions also complicate matters, particularly for the major Olympic and Paralympic delegations of China.

There is also the issue of safely accommodating 11,000 Olympic athletes in the Athletic Village. The number is smaller for the Paralympics, but still in the thousands.

The Olympic Games were canceled during the war and were confronted with boycotts in 1980 and 1984. The event has grown rapidly in recent decades, driven by television contracts worth billions of dollars and billions more from sponsors.

Stephen Wade, The Associated Press