Tokyo 2020 athletes sleep on cardboard beds

Loading...

Athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will sleep on cardboard beds.

The 18,000 single bed frames that will populate the Athletes Village homes, which will be built next to Tokyo Bay, were issued by the organizers on Thursday – the beds will not make it to the village until the complex is completed in June.

According to the Associated Press, the beds come from the Japanese mattress company Airweave and are made from recyclable cardboard that has been reported to be stronger than a wooden frame. Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the athletes’ village, told the news agency that the beds can carry up to 200 kg.

Few athletes would cross that threshold (unless you cheekily combine a few in one bed), so collapsed beds shouldn’t be a problem in the middle of the night. Cardboard would break every time you jump on it. ”

Beds are recycled after the games, making them the latest effort to prioritize sustainability in design in Tokyo 2020. For one thing, the Olympic medals were made with thousands of old, donated cell phones. In the athlete village itself, Toyota’s self-driving e-pallets will offer a loop service for athletes and employees, and the award ceremony platforms will be made from recycled plastic.

AP reports that the mattresses are not made of cardboard, but that their plastic parts are also recycled after the games. They have three individual areas that can be adjusted to the desired strength of the athlete.

The Olympic Games start on July 24th, followed by the Paralympics on August 25th (only 8,000 of the beds are needed for the Paralympics). We hope that you have enough pillows with thousands of beds.