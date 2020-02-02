Toilet Trot outdoor races between the festivities at Da Yooper Winterfest in Marinette

MARINETTE – Would you push an outbuilding for charity? What about jumping in ice cold water in winter?

Those were some of the events that took place during the 10th annual “Da Yooper Winterfest” in Marinette Saturday, February 1. Both Menominee and Marinette celebrated along with the Wisconsin and Michigan border.

One of the three events was Da Yooper Pooper Toilet Trot. People built outbuildings, which had to contain toilet seat and a roll of toilet paper. Then two people pushed the tailor-made house while the other drove inside.

Prizes were given for speed, appearance and fundraising, and it all went to two local organizations.

“This actually supports our River Cities Community Pool and also the Dar Boys and Girls Club,” says Koreen Gardon, program director at DAR Boys and Girls Club. “Every year, this event brings in just over $ 50,000, helping to keep both our offices open, and it would not be possible without the support of the community.”

Another activity was Da Yooper Plunge, a polar dive.

There was also Da Chill-y Cook-off.

“Yooper” is a nickname for people who live on the upper peninsula of Michigan.

