“Together at home”: CEO of Global Citizen organizes an A-List event

On Saturday evening, a multigenerational who’s who of hitmakers, including the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, appeared before an audience of nearly 21 million people as part of Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home. The last two hours of the eight-hour live broadcast event were broadcast simultaneously on three major television networks and on a number of cable channels.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that it has come together,” Global Citizen CEO and founder Hugh Evans told Rolling Stone. “If you had asked me three weeks ago, if we could organize an event that was going to be broadcast on 60 global broadcast networks in 175 countries and on all the major digital platforms, I would have laughed and said that there is no there was no chance. “

The idea of ​​bringing musicians together to help raise funds and raise awareness of the causes of COVID-19 originated with the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, who asked Evans to mobilize various artists with whom he worked, including Chris Martin, Niall Horan and Shawn. Mendes and Camila Cabello. Evans spoke with the director general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, who called Cynthia Germanotta, mother of Lady Gaga, WHO mental health ambassador. When Germanotta said that Gaga wanted to take these videos to “a whole new level,” Evans quickly learned that she wanted to organize an event in two and a half weeks.

Putting together a coherent show turned out to be disheartening because, as with the Global Citizen live events, the show included much more than performance. It also featured hosts – Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert – non-musical advocacy moments with artists like Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, segments with two former first ladies, stories about ordinary people and their battle against the virus and the subscription of nearly two dozen corporate and philanthropic sponsors. “There were probably, like, a thousand obstacles to doing this show,” says Evans.

Although Lady Gaga has already contacted McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo and many others for the initial announcement, the Rolling Stones waited until Thursday before the show to sign up for the show. Their socially isolated four-screen interpretation of “You can’t always get what you want” became the show’s most talked-about performance. Part of the delay for the Stones was that Mick Jagger was unable to discuss the engagement with his group mates until the final days before production. The Stones assembled their four or five day video, then confirmed their involvement with Evans. “Someone told me that he was sad to have missed being part of Live Aid and that he did not want to miss this opportunity,” he said. “It was a real encouragement.”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7pZgQepXfA [/ integrated]

Evans laughs when asked about Charlie Watts’ alleged airbeat during the performance. “I don’t think he was playing the drums entirely, because when I saw the initial cuts, he just didn’t have his drums with him, so he had to improvise, but it’s not entirely the battery, “says Evans. “I don’t know. It’s not my expertise; my goal is poverty reduction and the economy, so I can’t tell you if Charlie Watts was playing drums. Even if he was, It’s funny enough. What I do know is that he brought all these pieces from his house and the woman who helps clean her house brandished the iPhone to film it. So it was really a team effort. “

Despite all the decisive support from List A for the show, Evans continued to focus on what he wanted to accomplish with the event. “You want to do something that, when you think about the number of people who have lost loved ones and the number of people who have lost their jobs and how hard health care workers are working right now, are the heroes of this history, “says Evans. “So I always felt that we had to do them justice. It is not only a question of making a beautiful spectacle; he must do justice to injustice. So many people are dying, so many people have lost loved ones, so many people are unemployed, and how can you grasp this at such a difficult time? And I am sure we have done a very imperfect job at that. But I wanted to do our best, so we had to put everything in there. “

Evans says the millions of dollars the organization raised during the event will be spent next month. The WHO Solidarity Response Fund will receive $ 55 million and provide personal protective equipment – glasses, masks, face shields – to health workers. Another $ 72 million will go to local charities around the world that will help the homeless and vulnerable.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2P-uLAQ9FCI [/ integrated]

He also expressed support for the WHO, which the White House has tried to vilify in recent weeks. President Trump cut funding for the organization last week. “WHO is the only organization with the full support of the United Nations General Assembly,” said Evans. “There is no alternative to WHO to respond globally.

“You cannot fully reopen the US economy until it has been resolved globally,” he said. “This is because, inevitably, even if you have restarted international flights, we see the effects of how a virus anywhere can mean a virus everywhere. Everyone wants to go back to work. Everyone wants to get their jobs back. They want to see what the “ new normal ” looks like after COVID-19, but that will not be possible at all until we address the fact that many of the poorest countries have very poor health systems. poor who are not able to withstand the current wave of the virus and how it can create the second wave for the United States.

“I like to call it our enlightened self-interest,” says Evans. “Even if we do not care about other nations from a charitable point of view, we must do so from a selfish point of view in an enlightened sense. It affects your family and it affects my family. If other nations have poor health systems, it affects us all. “