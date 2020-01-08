Tofurky launches new hamburger in busy vegetable space

Loading...

Dive overview:

Tofurky is launching a vegetable-like beef burger this month in more than 600 Target stores in the US, according to a release. The two-patty packs are non-GMO and vegan.

The burger is a combination of soy protein, vegetable protein and wheat gluten. It is seasoned with salt, onion, garlic and black pepper.

Jaime Athos, president and CEO of Tofurky, said in the release that they decided to debut the new citizen now because “many flexitarians decide to go completely vegetable for January.”

Dive Insight:

Tofurky seems to bet that his reputation as a legacy plant protein producer will help his newest innovation stand out on the shelves despite increased competition.

The brand originally debuted in 1995 with its distinctive vegetable replacement product for turkeys and has recently introduced new products as the vegetable food and beverage segment has grown. This new vegetable citizen comes after Tofurky recently accepted $ 7 million in private financing – the first investment in debt that the private family business has ever made.

Despite its old reputation, it will not be easy for Tofurky to stand out in the overcrowded vegetable burgers. Other vegetable protein brands have dominated the space, including Impossible Foods, which started selling its hamburger in supermarkets last year, and Beyond Meat, which became public last year. But it’s not just the vegetable giants. From Nestlé and Kellogg to Smithfield and Tyson, this trend has prompted large companies to launch more products in space last year. Even supermarkets, such as Costco and Kroger, are launching their own vegetable retail products for hamburgers.

Being a legacy veggie company in a market with new products that attract the attention of consumers is a difficult achievement. Conagra’s Gardein, Kellogg’s MorningStar Farms and Kraft Heinz’s Boca have moved aggressively to try to maintain their own portfolios because new products with a more meaty texture and flavor have come on the market.

That seems to be the same with Tofurky. The brand previously launched a vegetable minced beef product, but it stopped pushing these new burgers out, Forbes reported in October.

“We had a do-it-yourself product, but we ran with it on the market,” Athos told Forbes. “You could make it into a hamburger, but I think what happened to it was that we could never have realized the quality that we can get in our own kitchen. So we scrapped that plan and got it off the market and started about.”

Tofurky also leans in its efforts for sustainability. The pasties will use recyclable cartons that offer 23% less cardboard material and inner packaging that has 69% less plastic film waste than others in the segment, according to the release. The company also claimed that the citizen’s soy base is more sustainable compared to pea protein.

The new Tofurky burger is made with soy, similar to the Impossible Burger and Kellogg’s Incogmeato pie. Although the use of soy may make the taste and texture of the product more realistic, it can also cause problems for consumers who want to avoid the ingredient, which is an allergen. Pea protein has become an increasingly popular ingredient base in vegetable meat and for people who want to avoid soy. Beyond Meat’s products use it, as do Lightlife’s Plant-Based Burger and Nestlé’s Awesome Burger.

Vegetable food is no longer only for vegans and vegetarians, because consumers of all types see it as an alternative to products such as meat, milk, yogurt and cheese. Tofurky has seen that impact with its own sales, the company has sold more than 5 million vegan roasts for holiday. As a result of increased interest, the company recently introduced a line of vegetable, dairy-free frozen cheesecakes and re-launched various flavors of frozen, vegetable Tofurky bags, which were discontinued in 2018.

According to investment company UBS, the growth of vegetable proteins and meat is expected to increase from $ 4.6 billion in 2018 to a huge $ 85 billion in 2030. Despite the competition, this expected growth may encourage Tofurky and others to produce even more protein products in the future. to launch.