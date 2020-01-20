Toews, Blackhawks Bang Leafs 6-2 to break Toronto in a sour tone paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Toronto has one win in its last six games (1-3-2) after starting 15-4-1 under new head coach Sheldon Keefe to fall out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference while players and coaches continue their own way to sunny destinations such as Barbados, Arizona, California and Augusta, Ga., for a break of nine days.

“It’s time to just look in the mirror,” said Leafs retired Frederik Andersen, who handed in six goals on 34 shots in another sub-par performance. “It is not time to point fingers.

“Use this week to think and make sure we come with more intensity and more purpose.”

Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik added two goals and an assist for Chicago (23-20-6), while Drake Caggiula, with a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad took care of the rest of the attack. Corey Crawford saved 31 saves and Erik Gustafsson broke in with two assists when the Blackhawks won their fourth consecutive game.

In the meantime, Patrick Kane picked up a helper to reach 999 career points.

“We have found ways to make things interesting in many games where we get leads early,” Toews said. “We were quite determined to keep our foot down.”

William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot answered for Toronto (25-17-7), while Tyson Barrie had two assists.

The Leafs laid an egg in the loss of 8-4 last Sunday in Florida after they had gone south the day before, and did not do any favors with free time that dangled in front of them Saturday as they prepared to cover it with snow Leave Toronto.

“Very frustrating,” Keefe said. “When you go through things like this – like Florida, like this – this is just a sign of where you are, that you are not where you want to be. Reality checks are coming.

“We were an immature team in Florida, I thought we were an immature team (Saturday). We don’t play, we don’t play with a certain level of discipline or consistency. “

Toronto did not look ready from the start.

Caggiula opened scoring the first shot of the night in just 21 seconds, gathered a puck from the end boards and booked his fifth goal of the season from the side of the net.

Toews doubled Chicago’s lead at 5:32 after a delayed penalty when he broke his 13th through the five holes of Andersen.

On the way to Georgia during the team-obligatory day and an all-star break to play golf at the famous Augusta National with Andersen, Jake Muzzin and Kasperi Kapanen, Nylander had a few chances out of the slot machine – only to get Crawford out the door see close.

The sprint, however, was short-lived because the Blackhawks, who still have two games before they get 10 days off, made it 3-0 at 11:02.

Activated from injured reserve after missing the last 12 games of his team with an ankle problem, Saad took a pass from Kane on the blue line of a turnover and the Chicago winger fired his 12th up when Toronto scored three goals or more in the opening 20 specified minutes of a competition for the fourth time this season.

Nylander got 25 back in the middle period with his 22nd on a power-play, but Toews responded to a round to make it only 2:54 later.

Timothy Liljegren, who made his NHL debut while the Leafs dressed seven defenders, then got caught between two heads who decided whether he would change or not, and Kubalik hit after a Toews feed and tore his 19th home at 10:58.

Fans in Scotiabank Arena gave Andersen a Bronx cheer on his next save – his 12th on 17 attempts on goal – a reaction that he did not appreciate, but also understood.

“It’s easier for players to play well when they have support,” Andersen said. “But you also have to work and play well to get that kind of support.”

Kerfoot gave a tip from Pierre Engvall for his eighth shot at 3:17 PM, but Kubalik made it 6-2, just 2:25 after that, when he struck a blow from Toews, right before his 20th.

“You can’t give a good player a bad pass,” Toews said. “I did my best for that.”

The Chicago captain, joking Saturday morning that he was “almost sick of hearing” about Kane’s commitment to 1,000 points, now has 798 of himself.

“I think there’s a race,” Toews said. “It’s a matter of time before (Kane) gets it. Were excited. “

No doubt he smelled his milestone within reach, Kane had three cracks at 1,000 points during a dominant shift midway through the third, but Andersen – one of the three all-stars of the Leafs along with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, both of whom were min-4 – close the door to save a little face during an otherwise miserable night.

“They just came really hard … and we were pretty flat,” Matthews said. “We were not really ready to play.”

With 33 games scheduled, Toronto has time to think about what needs to change when the club returns to action in Nashville on January 27.

“It’s not a good feeling to leave the ice rink,” Tavares said. “And with the type of team that we have and what we have shown, the type of hockey that we can play, the type of team that we are, (we) just know that this is not good enough.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press