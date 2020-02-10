Toddler reunited with lost “daddy doll” at the airport in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A toddler was reunited with her “daddy doll” at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport on Saturday after losing him during a flight.

The “daddy doll” belongs to the 18-month-old Kenley, from Beaufort. It shows her father, who is a Marine and is deployed abroad. The doll has a voicebox that says, “Hello Kenley! I love you!” Every time Kenley squeezes it.

Kenley’s mother, Arielle Britton, says her daughter carries the doll everywhere. This week, however, Kenley’s ‘daddy pop’ got lost during a Delta flight from Hartford, Connecticut to Atlanta. Britton said she didn’t realize the doll was missing until she and Kenley were already on their next flight.

“I realized we didn’t have it, so I told the flight attendant, and she contacted the gate,” Britton said. “Things started rolling from there.”

Britton said she posted about the lost doll on Facebook. A friend later shared it on Twitter, where it received viral attention.

Delta searched high and low and finally found “pop” on Friday.

The airline decided that the doll was far too special to ship, so ‘daddy doll’ flew in style to Sav / HHI, the airport closest to Britton’s house.

Kenley and “daddy doll” were reunited on Saturday. Two Delta employees brought the doll back to Kenley and surprised her with a stuffed Delta plane and American flags.

Britton says she is relieved and says Kenley has had trouble sleeping without ‘daddy doll’ since Wednesday. However, she says that looking at complete strangers has occurred in recent days and helped her daughter, was very inspiring.

“Regardless of whether it happened or not, we were just grateful and blessed to see how everyone came together,” said Britton.

A New England woman extended her hand to Britton, made a brand new “daddy doll” and received it by post to South Carolina within an hour and a half.

“Social media can be used for such terrible things, and everyone used it for good,” Britton said.