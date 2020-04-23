Todd McShay will not play the NFL Draft for ESPN because he is recovering on COVID-19

Todd McShay will not be part of the coverage of the ESPN NFL Draft this season, but he has a very good reason: he is recovering on COVID-19.

ESPN released a statement from VP of production Seth Markman, wishing McShay well.

McShay is set to work on ABC, broadcasting news for days 1 and 2 before broadcasting the ESPN banner for 3. Day 3. Thanks to this year’s Broadcast Correspondence between ESPN and NFL Network, the ad still has will still have two Draft analysts and Mel Kiper Jr. and Daniel Jeremiah of Daniel Jeremiah.

Anyway, not having McShay on the field this year is something that brings something to everyone. Most of his work on ESPN depends on these three days, making him part of the coverage of today, tomorrow, and Saturday.

McShay’s health is much more obvious than his Draft career. We are looking for him nothing but the best to move on, and hopefully it will be good to go for a football season for the next college (any time that may be) in the NFL Draft of next year.