Todd Greenberg returns from the Super Bowl to close the book on off-field incidents

Loading

A three-year good behavior loan was presented to the Parramatta Local Court on Friday in May, which was counted four times to intentionally take an intimate picture without consent. He must also take part in 300 hours of community service.

Magistrate Robyn Denes described May’s offense as “reprehensible” and said it was “right on the verge of a prison sentence”.

She gave a lecture on the question of consent as part of the “#MeToo” movement and used an analogy to serve tea to emphasize her point of view.

“If you ask someone for a cup of tea, ask them if you want milk or sugar,” said Magistrate Denes.

“It makes it really easy. If you don’t know they’ll agree, why would you assume they agree? Just assume people want milk and sugar with their tea? No, ask. “

May hasn’t spent a minute in first-class football for the Panthers last season, and Penrith officials will argue that this is more than enough punishment for the playmaker. It remains to be seen whether the NRL considers this argument to be satisfactory.

Greenberg will then turn his attention to Scott, Sivo and Reynolds. He will present the full results of the NRL Integrity Body and his recommendations for all three cases to the ARL Commission on Thursday.

None of these three players have been charged with criminal offenses that impose a minimum penalty of more than 11 years – the threshold for automatically triggering the game’s trouble-free decommissioning policy.

This leaves the decision as to how long the three players may or may not rest at Greenberg’s discretion.

Loading

There was a twist in Scott’s case on Friday when the Canberra recruit pleaded guilty not to blame for all six allegations of an incident that occurred on the same street as the NRL’s headquarters in Moore Park.

Scott’s legal department believes that the police have “clearly misunderstood” their powers in an incident where the police claimed to have attacked two officers.

“The police have clearly misunderstood their powers and there is considerable concern about the way the police have acted, and we will substantiate this in due course,” said Scott’s lawyer Danny Eid.

“Mr. Scott is not guilty of all charges. Ultimately, this is a man who has never been charged with a criminal matter. He has no criminal convictions.”

Eid referred to body-worn video material worn by the police as key evidence of Scott’s defense.

The Canberra recruit is expected to speak to angry trainer Ricky Stuart at Raiders training on Monday.

Curtis Scott leaves Downing Center District Court on Friday.

Credit: AAP

Josh Reynolds is in a boat similar to Scott’s. He pleaded not guilty to physical harm in an incident involving his former partner Arabella De Busso in his caringbah home.

But a backlog in legal proceedings has meant that Reynolds is only in court in July. If Greenberg decides to kick the Tiger Star out of the tournament, he’ll miss 19 out of 25 regular season games. To avoid this scenario, the Reynolds team of lawyers urged an earlier hearing.

Eel star Sivo will also experience its fate on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was indicted for indecent anger after allegedly touching a waitress’s skirt on Christmas Day at Wyndham Resort on Denarau Island. The charge was later upgraded to an indecent attack.

He has pleaded not guilty to the indictment and his case will be heard in a Fijian court on February 17.

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Adrian Proszenko is the chief rugby league reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Sarah is a journalist for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading