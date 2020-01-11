Today's letters: who is to blame for the plane crash in Iran?

Loading...

In the end it was Trump’s fault

Re: “We share your grief,” January 9.

Again, the aggressiveness of President Donald Trump led to the loss of lives, this time 176 innocent people, including 63 Canadian citizens, who returned from visiting relatives in Iran.

Trump’s murderous action against the Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani resulted in retaliation by the Iranian regime and as a result, the Iranian government shot down the Ukrainian airline 752 (perhaps by accident). This act was a reaction to Trump’s attitude that he can do what he wants with impunity.

It is no wonder that the United States has lost its status as a reliable country with a democratic government. Four years ago, this act of aggression by the US government would have been unthinkable. Four years ago the US had many allies. There are now no countries that can call the US a friend.

World leaders may talk politely with Trump but will not support his bullying tactics. His fall will come quickly and hard. He will be born in 10 months. Only the sheep will follow him. Democracy will soon return to the US Then the world can breathe again with a sense of security.

Peter Hedden, Kanata

The danger of nuclear weapons has increased

With the US’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the nuclear deal) with Iran and the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the JCPOA is actually dead. It is a guess how long it will take for Iran to join the nuclear weapons club and follow other countries such as Saudi Arabia.

The Doomsday Clock is getting closer and closer to midnight and it is long past for the world to get serious about nuclear disarmament.

Earl Turcotte, Ottawa, chairman, Canadian network to abolish nuclear weapons

War is not child’s play

Re: Could Canada be dragged into a war with Iran? January 7th.

John Ivison asks the question: “How many Canadians would find it comfortable to send their sons and daughters to the war (in Iran)?”

Can anyone point out to Ivison that our army is an adult and that it is not a question of parents sending their children to war (or not sending them)?

Ed Dahl, Val-des-Monts

No real plan to tackle violence

Re: Gilmour Street victim of murder was a young rapper from the west and former football star, January 9.

Eight days in the new year and six people have already been shot in Ottawa.

Ottawa deputy police chief Uday Jaswal states that the city is safe. I believe that the people of Canada who live in most major cities, including Ottawa, know better. Bendes and other criminal organizations, not police, run through the streets.

Our so-called federal leaders offer few solutions and their plan to combat this ongoing issue in cities is to do nothing but steal or limit the personal property of thousands of law-abiding Canadians who abide by the law.

I offer an alternative. Instead of dividing the country with another $ 2 billion liberal weapon boondoggle (can anyone remember the long arms register?) And re-selecting the most law-abiding part of the Canadian population, we can transfer that money to social services, police, education or even health care, because – make no mistake – the blood will continue to flow and even these foolish young men are entitled to great Canadian health care after being shot.

Jason Ingram, Morrisburg

Ottawa is still a safe city

The recent wave of gun violence in Ottawa, including this week’s shootings, in which one person died and three were injured, will lead many to stigmatize the city as an unsafe community. But I walk the streets of Ottawa without worry or fear for my well-being and safety.

Aside from gun violence, Ottawa is a very safe city that has always been in the future and will last for a long time. It is the duty of individuals and organizations with important interests and constituencies to dispel the myth through public awareness and education – fueled by political opportunity, emotion and media hype – that Ottawa becomes a more dangerous place to live. Growing fears simply do not match the facts.

But unfortunately fear is also a fact. In Ottawa, the fear of crime nowadays has many more opportunities to destroy neighborhoods than crime itself.

The residents who are afraid to walk the streets of Ottawa are ‘prisoners’ in the truest sense of the word. Ultimately, they will create exactly what they fear: deserted, dangerous streets. This should never happen.

The mayor, police chief and other community leaders must present and interpret the facts as they are, namely that residents living in all parts of the city live in a very safe and civilized place. The record speaks for itself.

Emile Therien, Ottawa, advocate of public health and safety

Continue to improve the city

Re: Six projects that can transform Ottawa in the 2020s, January 9.

Mohammed Adam hit the nail on the head. Large cities have vision and are not timid in their design choices. I want to add to his list: Ottawa has a dead mall Sparks Street Mall and an embarrassing part of Bank Street in Centretown that hasn’t changed much in 50 years.

My parents-in-law in Toronto called Ottawa the largest city in Canada. Of course we are not only satisfied with the life of mediocrity in the suburbs with our big-box stores. Continue!

Cathy Haley, Ottawa

Let’s build a good water center

Re: Millions of words but no plan for LeBreton Flats, December 23.

Perhaps the failure of the RendezVous LeBreton group to develop the Flats is a blessing, and we can now consider other, more creative visions of the unused land in the heart of the National Capital Region.

Such a vision would be to build a world-class aquatic center capable of organizing water sports of an international level. Such an athletic facility would not only anchor multiple swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming clubs in the region, providing much needed pool time and crucial competitive space, but would also bring tourist money to the capital by hosting national and international events. There is currently no facility in Ottawa that is large enough for something like the Commonwealth Games or other events sanctioned by FINA.

A center of this size on the LRT line, with two stations, could be a jewel in the crown for Ottawa and would be perfect for LeBreton Flats.

The community of all ages will benefit from this, as will the para-athletes who need a world-class facility in Ottawa. This type of community facility is now completely missing in Ottawa.

Nick Forster, Ottawa

Citizens need access to LRT builders

Re: “RTG wasn’t wrong”: New Year’s Eve light rail problems attributed to dirt, accumulation of grit on trains, January 3.

It is disturbing to read or hear so many LRT disruptions while this error-prone system is being hailed as “world class.” And it is also disturbing when city politicians appear in front of microphones without substantive expertise and try to repeat what they think the LRT builders have told about what went wrong.

However, it is utterly depressing when another nasty surprise that should never happen with a so-called world-class project makes the news, and they make shallow speculations about possible causes of the last disappointment, slowdown, meltdown, closure, etc., seemingly happy to to bumble along.

Citizens need detailed, timely and relevant explanations directly from the builders who have paid more than $ 2 billion to build the system so far.

The lack of full transparency and accountability for the LRT file speaks to the incompetence of Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Allan Hubley, pointers for the city, but also for the lax supervision of provincial and federal governments, who spend taxpayers dollars on what is aptly described as a transit nightmare without a dream coming into view.

The media and citizens must focus on calling LRT builders, because our politicians clearly do not do the work.

Barry Wellar, Ottawa

RTG can’t think of everything … can they?

Come on, people: give the Rideau Transit Group a break. After all, who can ever predict that dirt will fly around during a winter in Ottawa?

Ron Lemieux, Chapel Hill

They can get the schedules well

The continued misery of the LRT has been the focus of much reporting, but there are other ways in which OC Transpo does not meet the needs of its customers.

Here is just one example. The ‘Winter service improvements’ flyer shows bus route no. 9 as one of the routes whose schedule has been changed with effect from January 5, 2020. However, when I went to pick up a new schedule no. 9, the only available was October 6, 2019. When I asked the supervisor: “Where is the new schedule No. 9?”, She told me: “This is what has been delivered to us.”

How are people supposed to avoid waiting times and delays and arrive on time at their destination if there is no correct information? A minor mistake, you might think, but it can potentially lead to missed connections and cause frustration that is already boiling.

Alex Wisniowski, Ottawa

Is Prince Harry’s allowance frozen?

Re: Prince Harry, the possible Canadian move of Meghan can be costly for taxpayers, January 9.

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan decide to move to Canada, I wonder if their allowances for British treasuries will be frozen in line with those of British retirees who already live in Canada.

Elfed Phillips, Dalkeith

Unfortunately, politics is about personalities

Re: The Conservatives need new people with fresh ideas, January 4.

I am quite surprised that Andrew MacDougall, with all the time he has worked for Stephen Harper, does not realize that while having new ideas is a major asset, it will never be as important as a party with a coercive leader personality. The only way voters will believe in a party’s new ideas is if they are presented by someone they can get excited about and who they feel they can trust.

Was he too close to his former leader to realize that what was happening in the conservatives in 2015 was not a policy, but that people were eliminated by Harper’s personality and were looking for a changed image at the top?

As strange as it may seem, it was also personalities who decided the 2011 elections, because liberal Michael Ignatieff was even less electric than Harper. Ignatieff was an ideas person and if he had won we would have had a prime minister with content and intellect, two qualities that are missing in the current established order.

I would like to live in a democracy in which the qualities of a leader determined their eligibility instead of their image, but since this is not the case, it is naive to claim that new policies will in themselves answer the misery of conservatives.

Nigel Brereton, Nepean

Stop judging every overweight person

Re: forget shame – what about food shame? 6 January.

Thank you for publishing this article. Not all obesity is caused by overeating. Some, like mine, are due to medication and a medical condition. It is embarrassing to be so big when sometimes I don’t eat enough. I wish people would stop judging every overweight person as an overeating.

L. J. Kelly, Manotick

Kudos to local companies that minimize waste

Re: Ottawa coffee shops make taking your own mug a little easier with swap and loan programs, January 3.

As a citizen who is very concerned about the climate crisis, I was pleased to see that you have highlighted some coffee shops in Ottawa that are really making efforts to minimize the waste they generate and try to create real behavioral change.

Last summer, together with four other concerned citizens, I launched a community initiative called Ottawa Reduces / Ottawa Réduit. Our goal is to emphasize companies that understand that single-use plastics are a disaster and that encourage their customers to bring their own packaging for shopping or taking food. We have so far recruited more than 30 members in just four months.

As our social media pages have grown, we have seen people ready to take action, but discouraged by the magnitude of the climate crisis. We continue to share useful tips from our own experience. We urge the Ottawa Citizen to continue to emphasize companies that are not just surfing the greenwashing wave, but are really trying to get us into a society that is less focused on convenience and more focused on sustainability.

Elise Ondet, Ottawa

Drive thrus is harmful to the environment

Last December a reader wrote about her concerns about stationary vehicles. I live near a drive-in coffee / fast food outlet. At any given moment, at least half a dozen cars are waiting on the drive-thru line to pick up their orders, with their engines idling. I’m not a scientist, but the amount of gas emissions must certainly be huge, and this is just one outlet.

I would like to see one of these fast food restaurants close their drive-thru access and ask customers to come to the facilities, place their order and maybe sit down for 15 minutes to enjoy their drink or meal.

Maybe one of these points of sale can take up this challenge and maybe carry out a pilot project at a number of locations to see what the reaction is. If they succeed, they could qualify for a kind of Nobel Prize.

Alexandra McAllister, Ottawa

