Today’s letters: the transit of Gatineau and the LRT experiences in Ottawa

LRT passengers give their new system mixed assessments, depending on the time of day.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

Can the stars adjust during transport?

It seems that the craze for Light Rapid Transit has crossed the Ottawa River to the city of Gatineau. Now, STO (the equivalent of Gatineau to OC Transpo) is considering LRT options for future fast transit – an evolution of its current Rapi-Bus system.

However, it is the proposed connection to the Ottawa LRT line that raises eyebrows. The STO proposes to run its LRT over the Portage Bridge to connect to the Confederation Line of Ottawa, instead of the Prince of Wales Railway Bridge, which connects to both the Confederation Line and the Trillium Line on the Lview Station from Bayview.

These are proposals that have not yet been subjected to an environmental assessment process for the different options, but it will certainly have an impact on the NCC’s plans for LeBreton Flats. There is also an underlying assumption that Ottawa would contribute to the cost of this connection. Which Ottawa – the city or federal government – is not determined.

However, the timing is favorable, as the city of Ottawa is currently reviewing its Transport Master Plan, the Prince of Wales Bridge being an important factor for future river transport. The NCC also ‘refreshes’ its interprovincial bridge study.

The stars still have to align, but at least there is movement.

Alex Cullen, Ottawa

A wheelchair user rides (fortunately) the train

I understand the frustrations that many drivers have with LRT, but I want to share my own positive thoughts. As a user of an electric wheelchair, I find the LRT experience much simpler and less stressful than with the bus.

Never wait for the next bus again because the priority seats were full – many of those on the LRT. No more waiting for the driveway to come down, watching the driver stand up and pulling down when it is not working, or hold my breath like someone, unaware of the squeaking noise and the descending driveway before runs. Now drive on the LRT, level with the platform.

No more navigating the narrow corridor and maneuvering around the passengers, prams and walkers in the front seats – lots of space on the LRT. Never turn my seat again to get out – on the LRT you drive in one door and out the other. An extra bonus on the LRT: I can face the direction it is taking. There are two large lifts at each station, instead of just one stuffy, which means that I no longer have to check in advance to see if it works.

Admittedly, if I had to travel by train in busy times, my overall experience might be different, but for all the reasons mentioned above, I am a very happy LRT driver.

Jean Grant, Ottawa

Commuting to Algonquin is unacceptable

My concern is the commuting of my adult children when they go to Algonquin. College. We live in the center of the city, close to the Bank and Hunt Club roads. Each way is almost two hours on the bus. Friends who live in Hunt Club West have the same commute. Those who live closer to Hawthorne have a longer one.

These are central locations and OC Transpo has not granted access to the college. Contacting OC Transpo has proved futile. I hope the college contacts Transpo to advocate for its students. I am sure that you are somewhat aware of the transport problems.

From Hunt Club, Greenboro, St. Laurent it is very difficult to get to Algonquin.

Natasha Sorokan, Ottawa

