Today's letters: support, dismay about the work actions of teachers from Ontario

Teachers picked at Churchill Alternative School in Ottawa on Monday.

Ford’s policy is the cause of the teachers’ rotating strikes

Subject: Teachers, minister raising rhetoric, 16 January.

We are experiencing a confrontation between the Doug Ford conservative government and our teachers. It is outrageous and misuse of privileges that Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce use their ability to distribute childcare tax money to minimize the impact of rotating strikes. They have accused unions of being the cause of the strikes. Do they not understand that their new policy is the cause?

Education in Ontario has changed in the last 35 years. In today’s classroom there are students with a wide variety of exceptions (deaf, blind, autistic, intellectual disability, disabled learning, etc.). Teachers are expected (indeed required by Bill 81) to provide and implement an individualized, differentiated program for each student with an identified exceptionality, in addition to regular responsibilities. This is difficult to do well in the best learning conditions and is only achieved with support.

The new policy of the Ford Conservatives increases class size and reduces educational support, including staff, affecting the learning environment for everyone. No wonder parents, students, and teachers are upset. This policy will ultimately drive our best young teachers in education.

Our children spend an enormous amount of time under the care of their teachers and it has a huge impact on their development. Do we not want the best learning environment and the best teachers possible for our children?

Education in Ontario is unrivaled in the world. It costs a lot of money and is worth every penny. I fully support teachers. Mr. Ford, Mr. Lecce: use the money to improve education, not to involve you in the parents. Immediately return the negotiators to the table and solve this problem.

Marilyn Minaker, Manotick

Interest in private schools is understandable

Following the position of the politicians, I understand why the interest in private schools is increasing. I would like to know how many of them send their children to private schools.

If one can afford it, that is the way to go. Why? Small classes.

Tom Borthwick, Ottawa, former teacher

Compromise and binding arbitration, anyone?

Re: Teachable moment, January 18.

Your editors suggested that teachers accept the one percent offer. I propose that they divide the difference, at 1.5 percent. That is what the art of compromise would dictate.

Regarding the other issues, go to binding arbitration and try to find out whether classes and e-learning affect student performance.

Deryk McGrath, Manotick

Job promotions about greed and rights

Ontario teachers have taken their “over-right” way too long after the liberal collapse agreements, too many years.

As a former teacher and chief negotiator for a school board in Ottawa, I can safely assure you that teachers in Ontario are among the best-paid and best-produced and paid in the world. Moreover, their inflated pension programs are unparalleled. This is not about “education” at all … this is about greed and justice and our children pay the price.

It is too easy to transfer the blame for years of excessive collapse by the former liberal government to the Ford government, which is only trying to engage powerful hungry unions.

Don Pajot, Constance Bay

Safety in classrooms is the most important problem

Even those parents who treat teachers and educational assistants as free babysitters or are jealous of the teachers’ good wages “support the teachers”. The government “supports the teachers”. So, “supporting the teachers” is not the problem.

We are told that the current dispute between the government and the trade unions is related to wages, proposed compulsory online courses and a suggested higher average size of classrooms for high schools. Whatever the final arrangement, however, it will not address what the main issue should be: the need for a safe workplace for employees and a safe learning place for students. The teachers and teaching assistants tell us that their classrooms have become dangerous in recent decades due to physical and verbal abuse by some students.

So why don’t legislators, bureaucrats, teachers’ unions, and local school boards address the current situation where even young children have turned the classroom into an intimidating place? Quarreling for extra money without tackling the current situation in the classroom is like placing a patch on a broken bone.

André Corriveau, Stittsville

