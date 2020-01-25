LRT solution: send in the army

Re: “Not the service level that our customers expect”; January 17th.

I just had an idea. Perhaps, when the army and reserves in Newfoundland are ready, we should declare a state of emergency and engage these fine people to help us make ends meet in Ottawa. They could get people to and from work; bring people to appointments and help people bring their children to daycare, as well as the countless places people have to go.

How can a city of this size be so paralyzed by this unreliable transport system and the incompetence of our civic leaders? I say, bring the buses back until we can be assured of a good running LRT.

Katharine R. Elliott, Ottawa

Time to put Stage 2 LRT on hold

I believe that work on LRT phase 2 should be postponed until the problems with phase 1 have been resolved. Because the same builder is involved in both, it is not unreasonable to assume that phase 2 will not go better.

The phase 2 contract was hastily signed due to anxiety disorder by Mayor Jim Watson that costs would escalate if the contract was not signed after the hurry. Shame on the councilors who did not follow their principles, but capitulated and signed.

The winner of the Stage 2 contract has won based on the lowest bid. Beware of the old saying that you get what you pay for; the cheapest quote often comes out as the most expensive.

Pat McCartney, Ottawa

Will the bad news on LRT ever stop?

We hope that one day soon we will no longer hear about another LRT problem in the news. But wait – is that even a realistic expectation right now?

Dono Bandoro, Ottawa

The mayor must take LRT every day

The mayor lives in the Bay neighborhood (which is also my neighborhood). To give him a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ viewpoint of public transportation in the capital, I have an easy challenge: take public transportation five times a week for five hours a week. hours for a month.

Public transport has a lot of space, so he can still perform all his important tasks while traveling. I hear that rolling out the support straps is going well – just in case it has to stand.

This new shuttle service to public transportation is an excellent opportunity to see firsthand how all those commuters who do not have the ability to work from home in the short term, manage it or not.

Ian Stewart, Ottawa

The entire municipality must take LRT

What about the next 12 months, from Monday to Friday, the mayor and all city council members commute to and from work, day and evening engagements, using LRT and connecting buses? You let me know how that works for you.

L. D. Cross, Ottawa

Return the express buses

Re: Start the car! When LRT pushes us behind the wheel, January 23.

Thank you, Kelly Egan, for placing the entire LRT situation in one comprehensive article. As always, I trust that you tell the stories of our city to get the right story and put things in perspective.

I am a public transportation user and have been in Ottawa since we moved here from Montreal in 1998. As a child in 1967, I saw my hometown implement a Metro system for Expo 67 on time that is efficient and effective to this day.

It is a great stress to wake up in the morning and worry about whether I will start work on time. In the “old days” (pre-LRT) I got on the express bus on the corner of my residential street in Orleans and got off at Metcalfe Street, walking two blocks to my office, all in less than 45 minutes. Now I take the same bus to the Blair station, where I have to get off, get on a train, get off at Parliament Station, go up two very long escalators and stairs and then walk the equivalent of five blocks to my office, in 60 to 90 minutes.

This is not progress. My suggestion is that the city reduces the dual system of buses and the train, at least during peak periods. It is not my job that makes me retire early, but it can be my commute.

Nancy Keirstead, Orléans

Why are teaching assistants confronted with increased problems?

Re: Ontario’s teaching assistants deserve a good reward, January 22.

The title of Smokey Thomas’s column is correct. The question he asks at the end of his letter is also correct: “Why are EAs confronted with increasing attacks and violence from the children they are trying to help?” The answer he gives is also correct: “Thousands of children yearn for waiting lists for mental health care, development assistance and autism services.”

He should have continued with two other questions. We have learned from your report in recent months that young children aged 6, 8 or 12 show up in classrooms with the above mentioned problems. Why is that? We have also learned from teachers and EA that the number of children with these problems has increased significantly since the beginning of their career. Why is that?

If there are no questions and the causes of the problem have not been investigated, the problems remain unresolved.

André Corriveau, Stittsville

Teachers from Elgin Street Public School and other public primary school teachers held a one-day strike in Ottawa, January 20.

Jean Levac /

Postmedia News

Some obvious problems in the education plan of Ontario

A few simple comments about contract negotiations between the province and high school teachers. First, larger classes inevitably lead to less effective teaching and learning. Secondly, in this increasingly impersonal digital society, teenagers need more screen and computer time – and that is exactly what they would have with mandatory e-learning.

It is a pity that our provincial government has not yet succeeded in finding a way through these no-brainers.

David Fraser, Ottawa

Politicians lead from behind

Re: editorial, learnable moment, January 18.

In its early days, the regime in Queen’s Park stated that everyone must pay to reduce the principal sum of the provincial debt.

The article refers to teachers’ concerns about larger classes and high school students taking two courses online. If the average class size goes from 22 to 25 students, that is an increase of 12 percent. Should we expect a comparable percentage increase in the workload of Doug Ford MPPs by having 12 percent fewer regime MPPs?

The Ford regime wants to reduce inherited deficits (they are not the fault of this government). Yet many of the members of the regime have been MPPs or party supporters for years. They have never proposed a “Free the Children Fund”, which would collect a specific amount each year and place it on the head of the debt that the children will bear in the future.

The article mentions negotiating in good faith. Good faith is earned by actively listening and working together to achieve an acceptable result for everyone. The regime tends to dictate or ‘my way or the highway’.

Teaching is a profession; many teachers and teaching assistants know that. The regime only seems to see money saved.

Yes, everyone has to pay. Until now, groups such as autistic families, the poor, people who want real action on climate change are paying. If they look over their shoulders, they will see that their leaders cannot fully handle the task.

Mike FitzPatrick, Smiths Falls

English lesson is about more than reading

Subject: Mandatory indigenous literature course not well thought out, January 21.

Randall Denley believes that the purpose of English instruction in high school is to stimulate love of reading. Although I do not disagree with that, I must say that it is much more than that. Secondary English lessons are about communication, which includes reading, speaking, writing, thinking and sharing ideas.

It would be great if all students enjoyed reading, but they don’t have that and it has less to do with the books that are read in the classroom and more with the external distractions of social media, games and TV. Books cannot compete.

If you come from a reading family, you will enjoy reading sooner. If you were read out a lot as a child, you are rather a skilled reader. Reading aloud is even the biggest indicator of the overall success in primary school.

Denley assumes that the novels that are read in the native grade 11 course will not be interesting. How does he know what today’s average 16-year-old will like? The most common novels in Canadian high schools are To Milling Mockingbird and Lord of the Flies. Why is racism in Alabama in 1930 and the brutal behavior of British schoolboys more relevant and interesting than the experiences of Canada’s indigenous people? It is time for students from Ontario to learn more than historical facts about natives.

I have been giving secondary English for over 30 years and I still have not forgotten an out of hand comment from a 15-year-old boy, originally from Kuwait, about ‘drunken Indians’. That actually says everything. To paraphrase a mockingbird, one of the goals of high school English is to encourage our students to walk in other people’s shoes.

Cathy Haley, Ottawa

2020 is the year to fight back

In 2019, the government of Doug Ford implemented significant cuts in critical social services and programs on which some of the most vulnerable populations of Ontario were based. This included cuts in healthcare, education and a $ 84.5 million reduction in child welfare funding in the province. The cutbacks will result in marginalized populations in precarious and unsafe conditions.

Although the government has fallen back on some of its proposed cuts, there is no certainty or government promise that these programs will be safe for future cuts.

Consequently, given the devastating financing cuts in 2019 and the coming austerity measures, 2020 is the year to fight back. We must combat these cuts in social programs and show the Ford government that its disregard for critical social services and the welfare of all provincial residents will not be accepted. We must come together to ensure that Ontarians continue to have access to the social services provided prior to the current government, and to push for new policies and programs that improve the lives and well-being of all people in the province. We cannot rest until we ensure that the basic needs of all Ontarians are met and there are programs to ensure an adequate standard of living for everyone.

2019 was a year of cutbacks in programs and financing. 2020 can be a year for change.

Lyndsay Scovil, Ottawa

Bus accident in Westboro needs a good safety investigation

Re: Research into traffic disasters requires the full attention of Canada. So far it doesn’t happen, January 20.

As a former aircraft accident investigator, I wholeheartedly agree with Ahmed. Article by Shalaby. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) sets investigation standards for aircraft accidents with the aim of preventing recurrence without blame. The Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) follows these standards. Legal proceedings can take place simultaneously, but are not supported by the TSO.

Road investigations all have to do with guilt and are focused on ‘driver errors’. In the case of the Ottawa bus tragedy, the driver is in charge, but until 2021 there will be no trial, so no answers. Even then the answers probably won’t lead to increased security. A good investigation would look at management, training, procedures for dealing with drivers who have had previous incidents and of course the design of the vehicle and the physical environment; the findings would support safety recommendations.

Drivers and transit drivers deserve to know that such tragedies will lead to system changes that increase the chance that they will return home safely.

Ross Bowie, Ottawa

First Nations children also have immediate needs

Re: Canada gives families of crash victims $ 25,000 each, January 17.

How generous it was for our Prime Minister to act and provide more than $ 2 million in financial support to the 57 Canadians and 29 permanent residents of the Flight 752 tragedy. Meanwhile, this same government is appealing to the Canadian ruling Human Rights Tribunal and recommends that compensation be paid to First Nations children and their families separated by a chronically under-funded child welfare system.

“They need support now” was the reason given to pay families of the victims of the flight. In the meantime, the government wants the ruling of the human rights tribunal to be annulled or retained until a judicial review of the tribunal’s decision is completed. So much for the need.

Ed Storey, Nepean

How about just planting some flowers?

Re: Military equipment to be installed as monuments at the new DND headquarters – price tag is more than $ 1 million, January 22.

I have read with interest your article about the installations for the new defense headquarters. A display of $ 1 million in killing machines? Has anyone considered a flower bed?

Does anyone have to remind children that children are still hungry?

Colette Gentes, Kanata

Stuntman Stu – you can beat this

It is heartbreaking to read the news of the leukemia that returns to Stuntman Stu. Stu, everyone in the Soho Bar in Myrtle Beach sends you positive vibes and best wishes. You can beat this!

Doug Miller, Ottawa snowbird in Myrtle Beach

Seen one prince, you’ve seen them all

This column reminded me of an episode in the life of a great composer. Beethoven, provoked by what he considered an insult to one of his princely patrons (Prince Karl Lichnowsky), reportedly sent him the following message in 1806: “Prince, what you are, you are in an accident by birth; what i am, i am by myself. There are and will still be thousands of princes; there is only one Beethoven. “