Today’s letters: Ottawa is still about racism

“Do not look at the container, but at the content”

Re: O’Ree on racism in hockey: “I think it will take a while before it’s over, February 3.

When we honor Black History Month, it is alarming to be flooded with so many recent examples of prejudices in and around our city. There are daily reports of class discrimination, age, homophobia and hatred of women. The community heard of a heartbreaking example of anti-Semitism with the recent defacing of our Holocaust Monument, a racist prom-posal and ability in the form of various reports of the heartless thefts of much-needed scooters and wheelchairs.

I recently heard an interview with a native documentary maker whose message was: “Don’t look at the container, but at the content.” Babies are not born with hate. Let us guide our children and ourselves with this simple but powerful message, a perfect daily mantra.

Marnie Fossitt, Winchester

The education system needs more funding

I am a retired teacher who is completely against the changes in education that the Ford government is proposing. I stopped teaching because even then (nine years ago) the number of children in the classes became too high for the teacher to effectively meet the needs of each child.

I had two numbers in one room, with five children on the Asperger scale, 10 children with individual educational plans, two children who were hyperactive and did not use medication to help them cope and a child who was OD. This class of makeup was not uncommon in many of the other classes in the school where I worked.

I believe that the proposed cuts and the increase in class size will seriously damage the education of our children, who are the key to the future. What the education system needs is more money to enable smaller classes OR more help in the classroom for the teacher. I would spend a week with Prime Minister Doug Ford and the Minister of Education teaching in a regular lower / lower classroom to experience the teacher’s difficulties.

Karen Mikhail, Ottawa

Indigenous voices gain more clout

Interestingly, the members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation voted overwhelmingly against the deep geological storage for nuclear waste that the Ontario Power Generation has planned for years and that the OPG quickly withdrew those plans because of that vote.

If a petition had been filed by other Ontario residents to oppose this plan, OPG would probably have rejected that petition. This is certainly a testament to the influence that the indigenous population has generated in recent years. This is indeed a huge step forward for democracy and for the integrity of the Saugeen Ojibway nation. Or maybe this OPG provided a way out to throw out billions of dollars. I prefer the first reason.

Peter Hedden, Kanata

Let democracy decide the fate of nuclear waste

Re: Fighting to remove nuclear waste in Ontario reveals hurdle in Liberal’s climate plan, February 3.

Your reporter does not seem to be aware of the extensive investigation done decades ago by the government’s nuclear agency in Pinawa, Manitoba. Their best proposals were burying nuclear waste deep in the Canadian Shield, much farther from the population than the two locations mentioned in your article.

As with all political decisions, one must recognize that it is impossible to always please all people. That is no different than the current problem that the government is facing today when locating oil pipelines. So let’s continue to work and let democracy decide, because decisions have to be made and the sooner the better.

Larry Wade, Ottawa