Today’s letters: make it precious to pollute

Make it expensive and difficult to pollute

Re: The slow death of plastic: why the path to a future without plastic is so complicated, January 23.

On a recent trip to Mexico, I visited a coffee shop that charged four pesos for a takeaway. In Canada, we have to start charging 25 cents to customers who do not bring reusable cups / containers, especially for styrofoam containers with “dog bags”. If they want convenience, they have to pay for it.

It is time to reward those who try to reduce the use of plastic, and charge excessive prices for those who want convenience. A 10-cent surcharge on bottled water and pop will limit consumption and force manufacturers to find alternatives.

Shame on everyone who doesn’t use fabric bags. Let’s go back to drinking tap water and making our own coffee at home or at the office. Time spent washing a cup is time spent saving the planet.

Mildred Beechey, Ottawa

How ordinary people can make a difference in climate change

Although the majority of Canadians understand the science of climate change, we are not prepared to make the necessary changes to drastically reduce CO2 emissions. Canadians are addicted to fossil fuels and love to give up tobacco, it is very difficult to break our habit. Canada cannot continue the status quo, as this will result in more floods, tornadoes and a longer forest fire season, as we look at in Australia with horror.

How can ordinary citizens make the difference? Make our houses more energy efficient; eat less meat; take public transportation; more walking and cycling; own an energy-efficient car, or better yet an electric vehicle; installing solar panels on our roofs; use less energy (turn off the light and turn the thermostat down); disposing of fossil fuels in our investment portfolios; talk to friends and family about climate change and how it affects our lives; fly less; and vote for leaders who actually have a serious, credible policy to reduce emissions.

Canadians must maintain their weight when it comes to climate action, as we did in the two world wars. Canadians can do as much as we work together for a common goal: to make our world liveable for our grandchildren.

Nancy Biggs, Orleans

Do what is necessary to make public transport reliable

Re: Why do employees whistle at every LRT station? January 29.

I have often felt that the transport system is the backbone of a city – a good, affordable, well-maintained and well-managed system that works for all individuals in the urban environment. Ottawa had all the ingredients to acquire such a transportation system. For some reason, the person we ended up with is insufficient.

Today it took me more than 1.5 hours to go to work – a journey that usually takes 30 minutes. I am a teacher and I was late for my students’ exams. I felt terrible.

Don’t the people of Ottawa owe a decent transit system? Increase our taxes, increase transit costs, let buses run along the trains … I don’t care. Make the transit reliable.

Joanna Forbes, Ottawa

Tender decisions are cent-wise, pound-foolish

Like many residents of Ottawa, I do not understand why the authorities responsible for the LRT failure have not opted for a rail system from a northern country such as Norway, Sweden or Finland, which has a climate similar to Ottawa and has proven expertise for a city like ours, one of the coldest capitals in the world.

My husband and I regularly watch a television show on the Discovery Network dedicated to trains, and witness the technical expertise and ingenuity of the technicians who maintain and repair all types of railway equipment that operate in harsh climatic conditions in Scandinavia.

Similarly, I recently read in the Citizen that, unlike Canada, Finland has specified that when purchasing new fighter aircraft in winter weather they must undergo tests to ensure that they can still function properly. Canada has wisely decided that such a provision was not necessary. Has common sense disappeared from the window?

I have no faith in the competence of the people who make purchasing decisions for transportation in this country. They seem penny-wise and pound-foolish. Alleged savings in terms of the purchase price are far outweighed by the costs of repairing the defective equipment (if this is indeed possible).

What do we do now?

Beverley Smith, Ottawa

LRT is like a film by Mel Brooks

The notation of the “Do not think” evaluation team on the SNC-Lavalin proposal reminds me of the Mel Brooks film Young Frankenstein. Dr. Frankenstein sends Igor to steal the saved brain from a brilliant scientist, but because he is damaging it, he takes a brain labeled “Abnormal – Do Not Use!”. So a huge monster is made that does not function properly. Sounds familiar?

Selene Commerford, Orleans

If a bid does not meet technical scores, it will not meet

Re: The biggest – and most expensive – problem with LRT is politics, January 28.

In a recent column, Randall Denley states: “It is important to note that the city’s auditor general said that the decision to continue the technical deficit to see the whole picture is standard for both Ontario and Federal Infrastructure government projects. “

With regard to projects of the federal government, nothing can be further from the truth. As a former 33-year-old federal official, I know that if a bid does not meet the required technical threshold, it is considered non-compliant. Moreover, his price proposal is not opened. What was done with the LRT contract awarded to SNC-Lavalin could have serious legal consequences for the Crown.

Alan Williams, Ottawa

Teachers are right when they oppose online courses for students

Re: Catholic teachers are planning a strike next week; public elementary teachers go back to negotiations, January 28.

Does anyone think that children from Ontario don’t get enough screen time? Making online learning mandatory would significantly increase screen time and reduce personal interaction. Tribute to the teachers for fighting this isolating and unhealthy claim.

Elizabeth Hay, Ottawa

Decreasing support hurts all students

As a retired special education teacher, I am not aware of studies suggesting that the increase in classes leads to students learning better. Link this to the realization that the student population has evolved over the past 20 years. Inclusion is great for everyone, except when we realize that support staff (psychologists, speech therapists, behavioral specialists, ESL teachers and especially assistants to invaluable teachers) have declined faster and faster in the corresponding years. All students in all classrooms are compromised by less support.

I still have to understand why parents of ‘normal’ or ‘special’ children – such as children with learning difficulties – do not rebel when they seem to see a system imploding. Maximum support is needed to guide us through this swamp.

A possible solution is to get wage negotiations off the table and deal with the reality of busy, sometimes unmanageable classrooms. Better yet, don’t take a pay raise, but lead those millions to underpaid support staff. This would certainly suggest to everyone that the care is for the children.

Show the government that students matter more to teachers than to our government officials.

Anne Doak, Kanata

Do not control the deficit at the expense of students

I do not agree with the province’s approach to teachers. Although I understand that the government must control the deficit, this must not be at the expense of education.

1. Education is an investment. As the population ages, it will become increasingly important to have well-educated, productive young employees. The economy of tomorrow depends on this investment;

2. Larger classes and mandatory online courses will penalize marginal students. Good students will benefit from optional online courses (for example, studying Latin) when there are insufficient numbers to justify a personal lesson. Struggling students will fall further behind;

3. Classrooms need more resources, not less. In recent months we have heard about the level of violence in the classroom. Spitting, kicking, throwing chairs and punching teachers is common. These students need help or they will be lost in the new economy.

Michael Cliffen, Smiths Falls

Required expertise to give native courses

Subject: Mandatory indigenous literature course not well thought out, January 21.

How wonderful that school boards in Ontario offer an English lesson for indigenous literature at level 11. A deeper journalistic coverage of the subject would make clear how school boards best prepare their non-native teachers to teach the many issues examined in the books with sensitivity, accuracy and insight. After 15 years I stop teaching at a secondary level and know firsthand how courses are too often assigned for scheduling purposes instead of providing expertise.

Racism lives and lives in this country, and God forbids it as a native-hard monarchist, formerly a Shakespeare lawyer or a gym teacher assigned to the Native Literature Course. Without thorough qualifications and professional training in addition to an online course on inclusion and training for cultural diversity, poorly prepared and unwilling teachers can do more harm than good. The Ministry of Education’s responsibility for honoring truth and reconciliation goes far beyond simply offering the courses.

Suzanne Keeptwo, Ottawa

Let us repair the growing indigenous prison population

Re: Prison watchdog declares “Indigenization” of the Canadian correction system, January 21.

The federal prison ombudsman recently reported that, although the overall rate of detention in federal prisons is moving in the right direction, the percentage of detainees of indigenous origin continues to rise. Indigenous peoples, representing around five percent of the Canadian population, now make up 30 percent of the population in federal prisons; four years ago that was 25 percent. The ombudsman, who speaks only for federal prisons, said the pace has been set for the indigenous population to make up 33 percent of the federal prison population over the next three years.

The Supreme Court of Canada established the so-called Gladue Court more than 10 years ago. That statement called on judges to exercise discretion and to be sensitive to the historically plight of indigenous people and to consider indigenous heritage – through Gladue reports – in sentencing indigenous perpetrators. The overall reaction of the judiciary to that historic ruling, as evidenced by the growing imprisonment of aboriginals, was apathetic and sporadic.

Despite the Gladue decision in 1999, some jurisdictions across the country have only considered / interpreted it as a suggestion. But in April 2012, the Supreme Court in the Ipeela case reiterated that it was an absolute requirement. “Application of the Gladue principles is required in every case involving a native offender,” wrote Supreme Court Justice Louis LeBel.

An expert, Jonathan Rudin, program director of Aboriginal Legal Services from Toronto, has argued that this situation could lead to a stalemate between the courts and the government. Is the Gladue court just another failed initiative? Time for the federal government to step on the board and make the Gladue court a reality throughout the country.

Emile Therien, Ottawa, public health and safety advocate

Federal conservatives are challenged linguistically

Re: Canada’s bilingual myth die hard – just ask Peter MacKay, January 28.

From Andrew Scheer to Peter MacKay and the other announced candidates for the leadership of the conservative party, despite the ample time and resources available, the coming decreasing ability to learn French does not give me confidence in that party.

On the other hand, the laughable but tragic mutilation of the French language in MacKay’s announcement has restored my confidence in navigating a bilingual world with my level of French.

Thank you bonne, Monsieur MacKay!

Thomas Brawn, Orléans

Not all anti-Soviet hunters were war criminals

Subject: Jewish groups warn of Nazi glorification in Eastern European countries, 26 January.

The celebration of men and units involved in the Holocaust is clearly a serious concern. The history of the Second World War in the East is generally misunderstood in the West. As a context, as an ally of Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union invaded Finland and Eastern Poland in 1939 and Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia in 1940. Ukrainians in the Holomodor. As a result, and as shocking as it seems to us now, when the Germans de U.S.S.R. in 1941, many Latvians, Lithuanians, Estonians and Ukrainians saw the invaders as liberators.

Pro-German local units that deal with pogroms and were heavily accessory to the Holocaust. The local population was also organized into formal military units sent to the front – often in SS uniform. While apologists for these military groups claim that all members of these units were simple soldiers, men often moved between front line units and “security forces” behind the lines (who killed Jews and suspected partisans). To further aggravate the confusion, the war in the East was blurred by conflicting loyalties and goals: for example, Bandera’s Ukrainian insurgent army (mentioned in the David Pugliese article) fought in different ways against the Soviets, the Nazis and the Polish home army, as a local alliances and power dynamics. Mass mobilization for the Estonian SS did not take place until 1944; by that time it was clear that Germany had lost the war, but many Estonians were terrified of renewed Soviet occupation.

After the war, the Allies took the position that Nazi workers in the East were driven by various motives, including anti-communism and a desire for national independence. For this reason, members of the Baltic SS units were not considered problematic or Nazified by the Allies as other members of the SS. Former Estonian SS men, this time in the American uniform, even guarded the Nazi defendants during the post-war trials in Nuremberg. Of course, the allied official approach of the Baltic SS units whitewashed the murderous activities of some of its members, including Viktors Arajs and his notorious commando.

The horror of the Holocaust is clear, grim and undeniable, and those responsible must be identified and hurt, not glorified. But the complexity of the Second World War in the East (which can be seen as half a dozen simultaneous wars with overlapping participants) argues against the assumption of the Kremlin’s highly political argument that all anti-Soviet hunters were necessarily war criminals.

Andrew Mason, Ottawa

