Today's letters: Iran's plane crashes a tragic, reckless act

Mourners in Edmonton comfort each other at a memorial service for the victims of flight 752 of Ukrainian Airlines.

A reckless, tragic act

Re: In memoriam, Commemoration of the victims of flight 752, January 11.

So many beautiful faces. So many lyrical names. A reckless, incompetent president. A despotic, terrorist regime. Such a pity.

Daniel Miller, Ottawa

Measured response needed on Iran

Re: Canadians looking for Trudeau to express anger with Iran were severely disappointed January 10.

How is John Ivison’s comment in any way useful or insightful when Canada responds to the Iran disaster? Did he expect our prime minister to rage on the “pulpit” as typical for the Iranian leader or the American president?

A measured and rational response is required from all world leaders.

Raymond Ouimet, Orleans

The killing of Soleimani was justified

Re: Letter, Ultimately, it was Trump’s mistake, January 11.

I take a big exception to the letter that blames Donald Trump for the downing of Iran by the plane of Ukrainian Airlines. The taking of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States was certainly justified.

This person was head of a terrorist organization that has been killing innocent people in the Arab world for years and is identified by both the United States and Canada as a terrorist organization. When Barack Obama reached Osama bin Laden, the free world was more than happy to thank him for that. But when Trump eliminates a much more dangerous individual, the left is critical. Interesting.

Stan Painter, Kanata.

Follow the US for compensation

Iran has admitted that its troops have taken down the Ukrainian plane and have to pay compensation to the victims.

There is a model to follow. After the US Navy shot down an Iranian plane in 1988 and killed 290 civilians, it paid $ 61 million in damages. However, the US has never acknowledged liability or apologized.

Peter Larson, Ottawa

A little compassion, please

Re: city attorney calls for appeal to hold on to land use issues on day 1 of the Salvation Army hearing on January 13.

May I once again remind Vanier’s good people that they are expressing concern about people they have not yet seen, met or perhaps become “one of,” who have access to compassion-based services in a specially designed, modern building to break the ground?

While they proudly parade their prejudices in front of yet another provincial panel, I wonder if their brave prejudices allow them to suggest other, more suitable locations for the much needed relocation of the Salvation Army Booth Center.

Thomas Brawn, Orléans

What about reporting on farm issues?

The Ottawa Citizen is published in a city that is small enough to be accessible to the farms that one sees during a weekend ride. It would be interesting if it transported articles about those farms from time to time.

Some suggested topics: farm buildings, including silos, barns and homes; the crops that one sees; which of the farm products are sold to the city and which go further; the extent to which local farms are helped by the Central Agricultural Farm and local universities; and of course the people who live on the farms, their working and non-working lives.

Murray Citron, Ottawa

We are about to guarantee our own extinction

Re: A pessimistic guide to our world in 2020, January 11.

Andrew Cohen summarized the challenges for humanity in 2020. If we fail to solve the largest of them, there is no future for our children and grandchildren. There is a point of no return on climate change and, by crossing it, we guarantee our own extinction. Never has denying science been more dangerous and a slow death is more likely.

Harvey Davey, Ottawa

