Iranians gather around a vehicle with the coffins of the killed military commander Qasem Soleimani and others during a funeral procession in the Iranian city of Qom on January 6, 2020.

MEHDI MARIZAD / FARS NEWS / AFP via Getty Images

Moral principles should apply everywhere

Re: Canada calls for “restraint” in Iran after the death of military chief Soleimani, January 3.

Will the assassination of Qassem Soleimani lead to increased tensions with Iran? Of course. Will this lead to retaliation cycles and more deaths? Very likely. But sometimes murder is a lesser evil; would we have been better off if Adolf Hitler or Pol Pot had been eliminated before they came to power? Certainly.

The problem is that I’m not sure how bad someone Soleimani was. Was he responsible for all the deaths suggested by the US government? Did he intend to carry out further attacks that put Westerners at risk? How can we separate propaganda from reality?

In the absence of reliable information, I believe that we should be impartial in considering the morality of this action by the categorical imperative states of the US. ‘In other words, only act in a way that would be acceptable if everyone acted in the same way.

Many of us considered the 2003 invasion of Iraq immoral and wrong. Would it have been acceptable for a Baathist to kill George W. Bush, or Donald Rumsfeld, or Tony Blair? The US Army has used drones in recent years to attack civilians from Pakistan, Syria, Somalia and Yemen, with whom we are not at war. What would our reaction be if Bush or Barack Obama were killed in retaliation?

I work hard to teach my young daughter to be a moral person and to adhere to such philosophies. I wish our leaders would consider these same principles.

Steve Kravcik, Manotick

US is a country to avoid

CTV News listed several countries that should not be visited after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani by the US government. Perhaps the list should also include the United States.

It will be an unsafe country when Iran begins its retribution for the murder that appears to have been approved by Donald Trump, who spoke as if he were proud of the action.

Peter Hedden, Kanata

