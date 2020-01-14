Today's charcuterie pays tribute to the old world tradition and modern taste

Kyle Wyatt of the Delicatessen of Salt and Swine Charcuterie in London, Ont. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Kyle Wyatt was not the child who would be caught with his hand in a cookie jar.

No, he was the child you would quietly find in his uncle’s drying room and leave with a few chunks of delicious salami.

Thursday through Saturday, Wyatt explains his passion for meat to the public at the 15th annual London Wine and Food Show.

“No, when I was a kid, I didn’t want any candy, I wanted the salt,” said Wyatt, a 32-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie and a trained chef and butcher hoping to quickly open his own processed meats shop, Salt & Swine Charcuterie and Delicatessen.

“I plundered my uncle’s dry cellar and stole his cacciatore (salami). In my family and others in Sault Ste. Marie, making yourself (meat products) is a way of life.

“As a trend, nowadays there are many people who produce their own production, but it is more common in the US than in Canada. It happens here, but not on the same scale. I think the interest is there. The better we are informed about our food, we want to learn how we can do it and do it the way we want and preserve the heritage to do it ourselves. “

Although of Scottish, English, Irish and other ethnic origins, the Wyatt family married in the Italian diaspora and the tradition of making meats became part of its culture.

Kyle Wyatt of the Salt and Swine Charcuterie Delicatessen created this plate in London, Ont. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Charcuterie is about making products such as bacon, ham, sausage, terrines, galantines, pâtés and confit, usually from pork. It is often made from parts of the animal that many people do not want to use, such as cheese.

Meat such as prosciutto, an Italian cured ham that is served thinly sliced ​​and uncooked, can hang for more than a year before it is ready to eat, while salami can hang for a few months or more to achieve a certain taste or texture.

The different types of meat are usually served on a wooden plate, along with pickles, cheese, crackers, bread and dips.

The making of meat products was an old-fashioned tradition focused on the preservation of meat. Although the tradition has been passed on from generation to generation, the science and understanding of why certain sizes of spices, herbs, meat, or fat are often lost.

Today, the trend towards preparing your own meat products is not done to preserve meat, but to explore tastes and textures with a personal flair and preference.

“Now we are discovering the science between all the actions and reactions of the ingredients and methods to get the flavors we want,” Wyatt said. “It is a dying art that is being reduced.”

Wyatt will lead five sampling seminars on the taste of old and new processed meats, herbs, ingredients and techniques.

“I think we can apply the new world methods and apply them to the old world and vice versa, just to get new tastes and textures,” he said.

Wyatt hopes to open a traditional processed meats company as early as May, supplying individuals and restaurants, once the various approvals and permits have been received.

“I love the ability to experiment in an area of ​​food preparation that has not been studied so often,” Wyatt said. “And I love to eat it.”

