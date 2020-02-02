Today is the first global palindrome day in 909 years. Another one won’t happen for 101 years.

No matter how you write today’s date, it’s a palindrome.

Month, date, year: 02/02/2020

Date, month, year: 02/02/2020

Year, month, date: 2020/02/02

You get it. This abundance of twos and zeros makes February 2, 2020 the first international palindrome day in 909 years (since 11/11/1111), and it will not happen again for 101 years (12/12/2121) on the Gregorian calendar.

If that wasn’t enough for your nerds, it’s also the 33rd day of 2020 with 333 days to go.

The internet jumped into their racing car, grabbed a taco cat (but made sure that no pets stepped on it) and competed for the top position on Twitter. Wow. (Sorry.)

Okay everyone, I just found someone named Hannah (palindrome) who will be 22 (palindrome) on 02/02/2020 (palindromapalooza). We can all go home now.

– Matt Parker (@standupmaths) 2 February 2020

Happy #PalindromeDay

02 02 2020

This is the first time in more than 900 years (since 11/11/1111) that the date is palindrome, regardless of the date format.

It is also the 33rd day of the year with 333 days to go! pic.twitter.com/0hYP0p6mEa

– Buster Keaton Gifs (@BusterKeatonGif) 2 February 2020

Celebrating numbers is better than being a groundhog anyway.

. (TagsToTranslate) math