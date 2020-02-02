Today is the first global palindrome day in 909 years. Another one won’t happen for 101 years.

No matter how you write today’s date, it’s a palindrome.
Month, date, year: 02/02/2020
Date, month, year: 02/02/2020
Year, month, date: 2020/02/02
You get it. This abundance of twos and zeros makes February 2, 2020 the first international palindrome day in 909 years (since 11/11/1111), and it will not happen again for 101 years (12/12/2121) on the Gregorian calendar.
If that wasn’t enough for your nerds, it’s also the 33rd day of 2020 with 333 days to go.
The internet jumped into their racing car, grabbed a taco cat (but made sure that no pets stepped on it) and competed for the top position on Twitter. Wow. (Sorry.)
Okay everyone, I just found someone named Hannah (palindrome) who will be 22 (palindrome) on 02/02/2020 (palindromapalooza). We can all go home now.
– Matt Parker (@standupmaths) 2 February 2020
Happy #PalindromeDay
02 02 2020
This is the first time in more than 900 years (since 11/11/1111) that the date is palindrome, regardless of the date format.
It is also the 33rd day of the year with 333 days to go! pic.twitter.com/0hYP0p6mEa
– Buster Keaton Gifs (@BusterKeatonGif) 2 February 2020
Celebrating numbers is better than being a groundhog anyway.
. (TagsToTranslate) math