Toby Price drops to fourth in the motorcycle section, Fernando Alonso rolls his car

“Cancellation of the stage made it much more difficult to catch up the time we needed. I was hoping that tomorrow I would go back a little bit more to catch up, but unfortunately that won’t happen.

“We are still in this race and we want to finish well,” added Price.

Fernando Alonso (center) and Co-Crive Marc Coma (right) carry out repairs after their car has rolled over

Price was one of the drivers who canceled the eighth stage in homage to the well-known Portuguese Paulo Goncalves, who died on Sunday after a fall on the seventh stage.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz took a big lead in the auto section after winning the stage on Wednesday, half of which was stopped due to strong winds and poorer conditions.

The two-time winner of the race, the mini buggy pilot, started just 24 seconds ahead of Toyota’s defending champion Nasser Al Attiyah, but extended his lead to 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

The 534 kilometer special stage of the vehicle class was stopped after 223 kilometers, with the participants traveling to the bivouac in cooperation.

The Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel, thirteen-time Dakar winner, finished third overall and another 16 seconds behind Al Attiyah.

The two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, Sainz ‘compatriot, rolled his Toyota on the dunes and continued after more than an hour without a windscreen.

He started the tenth day in the overall standings, but fell back to the 14th.

“It was a dangerous stage with a lot of difficult dunes. A few kilometers before the neutralized section, we completely got lost with Nasser and other drivers,” said Peterhansel.

The rally, which is taking place for the first time in the Middle East, will end in Qiddiya on Friday.

