Modern history has blessed us with some of the best and most inspiring friendships we have ever asked for. There are Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Oprah and Gayle, the Banana Boat Crew and countless others. But none of them have such a special place in our hearts as the bond that Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris made on their NBA journey.

They played together in three different teams and documented their friendship both through their social media presence and through their wonderful but short-lived web series "Bobi + Tobi". They are now in different cities as their respective teams continue their search for NBA supremacy, but it appears that reunification is planned.

On Friday evening, Boban's new team, the Mavericks, will travel back to Philly to meet Harris and the Sixers, and while the two meet in court – and later for dinner – they may also consider revising the web series You shot in their days in Los Angeles.

When Marjanovic signed the Mavericks on July 23, the "Bobi & Tobi Show" was officially interrupted. But Harris insists that it has not yet been canceled.

"Boban knows he's nothing without me, and I'm nothing without him," Harris said with a laugh. “But hopefully we can do something in summer where we can do some content together. The hope is to bring it back. "

While we may have to wait for their small-scale reprisals until summer, we can at least look forward to the Friday evening matchup to meet our Bobi + Tobi needs. As excited as we are, we will never be able to achieve the energy that Bobi brings. He created a full Spotify playlist for the occasion.

Got the @ spotify playlist ready. See you soon @ tobias31 #ReunitedAndItFeelsSoGood pic.twitter.com/cM6K5U3eSh

– Boban Marjanovic (@BobanMarjanovic) December 20, 2019

The only hope is that Boban's fame hasn't grown out of a web series these days, especially after his Hollywood debut in the last episode of the John Wick franchise last summer, in which he received one of the better cameos of late Has. That's a lot to do justice to this couple, but we're happy with the knowledge that they're a game for everything.

