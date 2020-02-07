To win New Hampshire, Warren has to go through Sanders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Elizabeth Warren’s path to victory may have to go through the progressive Bernie Sanders. And after Sander’s strong performance in Iowa, this route to New Hampshire became much more difficult on Tuesday.

The challenge for Warren is to outperform Sanders in a state in which he has long had enthusiastic and lasting support. There is not much daylight on the big issues that most worry the Liberal Democratic Party’s wing: universal, state-run Medicare for All health insurance, a college without classes, and aggressive plans to combat climate change.

Sanders, a Vermont senator, also has a financial advantage. His campaign announced that he would raise $ 25 million in January alone – more than seven times the $ 3.5 million donation goal Warren had set for the same period. Sanders’ strong performance at Monday’s Iowa races could mean a fundraiser for him, while Warren will find it harder to get donors to take third place in Iowa.

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, has more than 1,000 employees in 31 states and says she has the extensive political organization to compete nationwide. Maintaining such a large staff is costly, however, and even if she can afford it, it hasn’t helped her much in Iowa to have a candidate’s most impressive base game.

Still, Warren insists that her campaign “is long-term.”

“I can see in Iowa that they show that our team can work,” she said when asked about their core political game, which didn’t produce convincing results in Iowa. “We were traveling across the state and hired volunteers. The Iowa team is now leaving Iowa and traveling to other parts of the country.”

But Warren has also cut $ 350,000 of planned television advertising for this month in Nevada and South Carolina, which is true for New Hampshire. She said it was not a change in strategy, but rather “the fact that we fund our campaign entirely from the grass roots, and I just want to be careful how we spend our money.”

In fact, Warren avoided traditional, large-scale fundraisers and instead relied mainly on small online donations – a model similar to that of Sanders. This means that Warren’s core followers can continue to donate her in modest amounts in the long run, even if some don’t want to see no results.

Their campaign states that it mitigates the financial shock of having a large workforce and wages by not spending money on things that are other candidates, such as external pollsters, consultants, or advertisers. She admitted to having canceled advertising, but pointed to a digital display that was released on Wednesday. It contained footage of then President Barack Obama, in which Warren’s work as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was recognized.

Tying Warren to Obama is a playbook page by Joe Biden, who made his work as vice president during the administration a key part of his 2020 White House bid. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has also started running a new ad showing his association with Obama.

Rebecca Katz, a New York-based progressive strategist, said that Sanders and Warren may have to compete in a preliminary democratic round in which there can only be one winner, but direct competition is still a long way off.

“Progressives have plenty of time to choose the candidate they want,” said Katz. “The path for the moderates in this race is much more complicated than for the progressives. There are two progressives and at least four moderates. “

Some of Warren’s best allies now see room for their support, arguing that Biden’s failure to crack the first three in Iowa gives her the chance to appeal to Democrats who advocate a “more selectable” person for President Donald Trump to beat general election in November.

“Warren beats Pete and Warren beats Sanders when it comes to one-on-one battles – because voters across the party are excited about it,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee best combination is to be brave and progressive, who is effective and who can defeat Trump. “

The longer it takes to solve this case, the more pressure Warren could exert. Still, Derrick Crowe of the progressive group Peoples’ Action, which Sanders has advocated, said that many on the left do not consider Sanders minor for Warren.

“I think we want to make sure that the progressive track is the strongest track as the race continues,” said Crowe. “We want these progressive ideas to win as long as possible.”

In the meantime, Warren won’t say she needs a first place in New Hampshire. “This is not so much about the numbers, but about the people, the enthusiasm,” she said.

Sanders, whose strong tactical organization in Iowa has helped drive him forward, has shown even more that he is playing a long game. He said he would have liked to see a higher turnout at Monday’s Iowa gatherings, but was pleased to see that under-29 voter participation had increased, which was described as a “good start.”

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire by 22 points during the 2016 Democratic presidential election and has already predicted a win in New Hampshire and Nevada. Vermont borders New Hampshire but also Massachusetts, which means that both Warren and Sanders are well-known political assets.

Sanders is expanding television advertising in Nevada and plans to spend $ 5.5 million on TV and digital advertising in 10 states. He also promises to win the largest state election on March 3 in Super Tuesday, California, not least thanks to the progress he has made among Latino voters.

So far, Sanders and Warren have had a few moments of friction when Warren accused Sanders of calling her a liar after a recent debate.

But both emphasized unity. Warren even remembers Sander’s protracted struggle with Clinton, announcing: “We have to unite as a party. We cannot repeat 2016. ”

Two areas in which Warren has contrasted Sanders are the finding that she hired many former employees from candidates who left the race and that she can beat Trump as a woman. She had pointed out that female candidates have performed better than their male counterparts in recent cycles, especially in 2018, when they helped Democrats take back the house.

“In 2020,” says Warren, “we can and should have a president.”

