To the minority parliament, Trudeau tells MPs to respect opposition paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Trudeau government needs support from at least one of the main opposition parties to pass legislation and survive confidence on issues such as the coming budget. And Trudeau said it’s up to Liberals to make it work.

“Bickering, greatness, small politics – none of these things creates jobs. They make nobody’s pension safer or our environment cleaner. However, cooperation, dialogue and constructive debate can … Common ground exists in this Parliament, but it is up to us to build on that. “

The government is facing opposition opposition to its agenda.

The highest priority for the government is the ratification of the new North American Free Trade Agreement, with legislation to be introduced next week. Trudeau wants ratification as soon as possible to secure the deal, which he said millions of Canadian jobs depend on.

But the Quebecois and NDP bloc have indicated that they are in no hurry to complete the Continental Trade Pact, which has already been ratified by the United States and Mexico. They want the deal to be thoroughly studied in the committee and thoroughly discussed in the Commons.

Conservatives are generally avid free traders, but have accused Trudeau of agreeing with US President Donald Trump’s demands on the new NAFTA. It is not yet clear whether they will support rapid ratification or will meet the requirements for a lengthy debate.

Trudeau welcomed the debate and the committee study, but said, “We must ensure that we act decisively and quickly to realize this new NAFTA deal that is so good for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”

In a call for solidarity between parties, Trudeau thanked opposition parties for adopting a non-partisan “Team Canada” approach to the renegotiation of NAFTA in light of Trump’s threat to scrap the pact altogether.

The Liberals’ agenda also includes action on a promised prohibition of military-style military rifles, strengthening health care, combating climate change and seeking meaningful reconciliation with indigenous peoples. The government also plans to make changes to the law on medical assistance in dying next month, in response to a ruling by the Quebec court that invalidates the limitation of the law that only people who are nearly dead can qualify. come for medical help to end their lives.

Minority status means that Trudeau and his ministers must pay more attention to their own backseat when drafting legislation, in order to avert any emerging insurrections.

It was clear on Thursday that the prohibition of assault weapons is a matter that requires some massage to maintain unity within the liberal ranks. At least two MPs said they had questions on behalf of their rural districts and wanted to hear more about the government’s plans.

“It’s a very emotional issue,” said Prince Edward Island veteran Liberal MP Wayne Easter.

“I have here in my briefcase, probably a hundred letters, not much of my own driving, against it, and I expect that if you’re in the urban areas, members would receive letters saying they support it … so it’s a controversial issue. “

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that he welcomed the input of MPs. He argued that everyone is “fully united” in wanting to protect Canadians, although there may be disagreements about how to best tackle it.

Yet Blair made it clear that, as far as he is concerned, there is no gap between city and countryside.

“I don’t think anyone in this country needs a military-style weapon except soldiers.”

Member of Parliament Nathaniel Erskine-Smith from Toronto – who developed a reputation during the first mandate of Trudeau as a freethinker who was not afraid to vote against the party line – said he does not think he should change his approach now that Trudeau has a minority situation in which he wants every liberal vote on every initiative.

He noted that Trudeau requires backbenchers to support the government only in the areas of trust, platform promises and human rights issues.

“There is a lot of freedom out there and I will continue to exercise that freedom,” he said.

On the other hand, Erskine-Smith said he expects Trudeau and his ministers to spend much more time discussing backbenchers and relieving their concerns before new initiatives are introduced.

“Every vote is important in a minority parliament, which is why I think it is particularly important, and I have already felt this, that the government ministers are very proactive in contacting the files that are important to us as parliamentarians. So I hope that goes on. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Joan Bryden and Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press