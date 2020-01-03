To replace gas taxes, Oregon and Utah ask EVs to pay for road use

Loading...

At the end of 2019 many headlines were seen that proclaimed it was a great year for the electric vehicle. However, more declare that, in fact, 2020 will be the year the EV really takes off. It is true that there are now more electric vehicles; Plug-in hybrids, battery hybrids and even the EVs of hydrogen fuel cells in a variety of shapes, sizes and prices, and five of them came into my list of the 10 best things I handled last year. When the numbers of the sales of plug-in electric vehicles of 2019 are completed, we expect more electric vehicles to be sold in 2019 than in any previous year, even if the total sales of new cars in the US. UU. Have decreased.

Still, let's not get ahead of ourselves; Electric vehicles may be exceeding manual transmissions by almost 2: 1, but they still represent little more than a rounding error in the context of ~ 17 million new car and truck sales. If that depresses you, keep in mind that the trend of electric vehicle sales is moving in the right direction. And it is a trend that is beginning to worry some of the states. This is because EE. UU. It has traditionally paid for the maintenance of its roads through the direct imposition of gasoline and diesel fuel, which means that as our fleet becomes more fuel efficient, those revenues will decrease in relation to the total number of miles traveled every year. .

Utah tries something new

As a result, some states are beginning to deal with the problem of how to make drivers pay for the roads they use in cars that use less or do not even have gas per mile. Earlier this year, Utah has begun a pilot road use program, along with an increase in registration fees for alternative fuel vehicles. Assuming a state gas tax of 30c / gallon and 15,542 miles / year driven, Utah says it raises $ 777 a year from a 6mpg heavy truck, $ 311 from a truck that gets 15mpg, $ 187 from a 25mpg sedan, $ 93 of a 50mpg hybrid, and nothing from anyone driving an EV battery.

Then, in 2020, Utah will increase vehicle registration fees. In 2019, registering a BEV in Utah would cost $ 60; in 2020 that will be $ 90, increasing to $ 120 in 2021. PHEV rates were $ 26 in 2019, increasing to $ 39 this year and $ 52 in 2021, and plug-in hybrid rates have gone from $ 10 to $ 15, rising to $ 20 next year. An extra $ 30 a year, or even $ 60 a year, is quite small in the big scheme of things, particularly considering how much cheaper it is to run an EV.

But Utahns with electric vehicles have an alternative. Instead of paying that flat rate, they can enroll in the pilot program that consists of installing a telematic device in the car. The device tracks the actual number of miles traveled on Utah roads. These are billed at a rate of 1.5c / mile, but only until the total is equal to that year's registration fee for the vehicle; Participating in the pilot means that you could pay less than you would otherwise, but the Utah Department of Transportation says that participants will never be charged more than the registration fee for that year. The data will be collected by a contractor named Emovis, which operates toll roads in the United States.

"This is just one of the ways we are investigating for the future because with all alternative fuel vehicles, there will come a time when the gas tax will not be able to finance transport as it has done in the past 100 years," he said. UDOT spokesman John Gleason.

Oregon has been in this for a while

Oregon is another state that has been working on solving this problem for some time. In fact, this thread from the Ars forum on the subject is exactly 11 years old. In 2020, Oregon will increase its state gas tax by 2c / gallon, and like Utah, it will also increase vehicle registration fees. Now, the fees for registering your car in Oregon will depend on how many miles per gallon your car gets; A two-year registration for something below 19mpg will cost $ 122, and increase to $ 132 for a vehicle between 20-39mpg, then $ 152 for a vehicle that gets 40mpg or better, and $ 306 for a BEV.

Like Utah, there is a way to avoid some of those increases, provided you own a vehicle of more than 40 mpg or a BEV. By enrolling in OReGO, which began in 2015 as a pilot for 5,000 road users, but is now expanding, you can reduce that two-year rate to $ 86 for a vehicle over 40 mpg or a BEV. Like the Utah system, OReGo also requires participants to adjust their car with a telematic device to track the actual miles they travel on state roads. These are billed at 1.8c / mile (Oregon evidently decided that its roads are worth a little more than those of Utah), but then you can credit any fuel tax you pay in the state. (Obviously, this only applies to hybrid controllers and PHEV).

Knowing the audience of Ars Technica, I am pretty sure that some of you will be horrified by these approaches. After all, it means delivering even more personal data to private companies and local authorities. And it is fair to say that support is not universal for these approaches, particularly because the data unequivocally shows that a reduction in subsidies for electric vehicles is directly correlated with the sale of fewer electric vehicles. In addition, state gas taxes are not the only gas taxes we pay: the federal gas tax must also be addressed at some time in the future. And with such a low market penetration, the problem of declining gas tax revenues is not a big problem at the moment. But it will be, so it is probably advisable for people to think about how to solve that while we have time.