To reach the top, Oilers must prove that they can beat teams at the bottom

Loading...

MONTREAL – The Edmonton Oilers have started to figure out how to beat teams such as Boston, Toronto and Vegas. The best of the best.

What they still can’t do is beat themselves.

And by “themselves” we mean the soil feed. The teams that are not going to make the play-offs; moving forward as the Montreal Canadiens are today, fresh from their third loss to the humble Detroit Red Wings this season.

Teams that’s what Edmonton is so desperately trying to be.

“I know what it feels like to be on the other side,” said Oscar Klefbom, who is in Edmonton in his seventh season. “You have a long losing streak, and you are desperate. I know what it is like and I know what they think.

“Now we are on the other side,” he said, his Oilers hanging around first place in the Pacific all season. “To be a good team, we have to take care of us tomorrow.”

Home of the Oilers

Stream all 82 Oilers games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

There is no other way to say it: the Montreal Canadiens are a mess.

They are without different top players – Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia, Paul Byron – and have lost seven consecutive games.

Carey Price’s game is falling and his frustration level is rising. His save percentage has fallen to .902 this season and his career figures against Edmonton are clearly poor: 3-8-1, with a .859 save percentage and a 3.70 goals against on average, his worst GAA against an NHL opponent .

“I am now beyond frustration,” Price said after losing to Winnipeg on Monday. “I’m just going to play and do my best and try to break through any frustration or negative attitude.

“You concentrate on the next game. What has happened so far is now irrelevant and you must concentrate on the next game. “

The Montreal writers run statistics that sketch the unrealistic record that the Habs have to post the rest of the season to make the play-offs, and call for the role of general manager Marc Bergevin, and regret a team that is likely to play -offs for the third will miss Straight Spring – a drought that has happened only twice in the history of Canadiens.

It is Doom vs. Gloom, fighting the heads of a selection in Montreal who has lost three times this season to the worst team in the NHL.

“As Oscar said, we were,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “We had really good matches against really good teams, and then you were in front of a team where you even had the feeling that you had a lot of energy, but you didn’t really feel that you were getting a lot out of it.”

What does he mean by that?

Nugent-Hopkins has seen his Oilers lose this season in Detroit against a Red Wings team that had lost seven times in a row and was stamped home by an Ottawa club in last place. If the Oilers ever become more than an average team, they must become the team that Nugent-Hopkins is talking about.

The bully that rolls into the city and never gives a team like Montreal the slightest belief they can win. A team like this is used to losing – nobody knows more than Edmonton. So let them lose.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

“A bit like Vancouver in my first few years, or L.A.” Nugent-Hopkins recalled. “They wouldn’t give you anything to give you energy, and (losing) teams can be a bit fragile. If things do not go right immediately, it is difficult to maintain the momentum for 60 minutes.

“That must be our mentality, that even when the other team is flying, we will not give up much. We are not going to give them many opportunities or great opportunities. And offensive … keep it simple. It makes it harder for those teams to breakout having matches against us. “

The Oilers had two pretty good months and one terrible one in December. But in the new year, they won 4-1 in Boston – only Bruins’ second line loss this season at home – and got Connor McDavid’s first ever win at Scotiabank Arena in a 6-4 win over Toronto on Monday.

They are equipped and play their best hockey of the season, and Montreal is vulnerable.

“All consistent play-off teams find a way to win games like this,” Klefbom said. “If you are a really good, consistent playoff team, you may not always play your best game. But you will find a way to win this type of game.

“We know this is a tough competition where everyone can beat everyone – and it’s a long season – but you have to find a way to win this type of game.”

Talking is cheap.

Let’s see if this Oilers team is real, shall we?