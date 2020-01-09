To pay - or not to pay - the Broncos all-pro Safety Justin Simmons

Loading...

Justin Simmons after Broncos – Raiders game. Credit: Ron Chenoy, US TODAY Sports.

Justin Simmons had a fantastic year for the Denver Broncos in his first year with head coach Vic Fangio.

Simmons not only led the backbone of the Broncos second place in the tackles for second place, Simmons led the defense in interceptions and pass deflections and achieved the all-pro honor of the second team. Although he doesn’t make it to the Pro Bowl, most people in the competition this year regard him as one of the biggest snubs for the fans-voted event.

Simmons is looking for a new contract this season and is expected to receive top 5 security money … either in Denver or elsewhere.

Ronnie Kohrt of the Broncos Blitz podcast not only discusses Simmons, but also other Broncos on the roster such as Shelby Harris, Derek Wolfe, Chris Harris Jr. and Connor McGovern. All players come for new contracts this season, whether they are in Denver or not.