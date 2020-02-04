To look up! This weekend there will be a full ‘Snow Moon’

With 13 full moons, two supermoons and a blue moon in 2020, skygazers have a lot of heavenly beauty to look forward to this year. If you missed the full Wolf Moon Eclipse last month, you can light up the full “Snow Moon” night sky this weekend. Why is it called the Snow Moon? You guessed it – snow. In ancient times it was customary to keep up with changing seasons with the lunar month instead of the solar year, on which our current calendar is based. According to timeanddate.com, native American tribes and people throughout Europe named months based on attributes that they associated with seasons in the northern hemisphere. So the full moon in February is called the snow moon because of heavy snowfall that usually occurs during the month. It was also called the Hunger Moon because the winter weather created difficult hunting conditions and scarce food sources. The best time to see the Snow Moon is Saturday night according to reports. It will rise in the east, reaching its highest point in the sky around midnight. It will reach its peak on Sunday at 2:34 a.m. Although it will not be the largest moon of the year, such as the “Super Snow Moon of February”, this year’s Snow Moon will be the fourth closest full moon of the year, according to EarthSky. This means that it will be the fourth largest and fourth brightest full moon of 2020. So pack your coziest blanket and look up into the night sky this weekend.

With 13 full moons, two supermoons and a blue moon in 2020, skygazers have a lot of heavenly beauty to look forward to this year.

If you missed the full Wolf Moon Eclipse from last month, you can light up the entire “Snow Moon” that illuminates the night sky this weekend.

Why is it called the snow moon?

You guessed it – snow. In ancient times it was customary to keep up with changing seasons with the lunar month instead of the solar year, on which our current calendar is based.

According to timeanddate.com, native American tribes and people throughout Europe named months based on characteristics that they associated with seasons in the northern hemisphere. So the full moon in February is called the Snow Moon because of heavy snowfall that usually occurs during the month. It was also called the hunger moon because the winter weather caused difficult hunting conditions and scarce food sources.

According to reports, the best time to see the Snow Moon is Saturday night. It will rise in the east and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight. It will reach its peak on Sunday at 2:34 a.m.

Although it will not be the largest moon of the year, such as the “Super Snow Moon of February”, this year’s Snow Moon will be the fourth closest full moon of the year, according to EarthSky.

This means that it will be the fourth largest and fourth brightest full moon of 2020. So pack your coziest blanket and look up into the night sky this weekend.

. [TagsToTranslate] kmnd