To live under a Parramatta bridge to Tokyo's Olympic hopes

Loading...

Normal text size Larger text size Extra large text size

Profile stories about athletes generally fit perfectly in small boxes: return, redemption, cliché of rags to wealth.

Indeed, State of Origin just doesn't feel like State of Origin unless there is a story about a player who has become stupid with alcohol, has broken the law, has been cut by his club, attended a Thai rehab clinic, changed everything, played a handful of decent games, and was then selected by his state.

Eat. Sleep. Redeem. Repeat.

However, nothing quite prepares you for the life of someone like the 200m track sprinter Abdoulie "Busta" Assim, a Gambian refugee who sought asylum after representing his country at the Games of the Gold Coast Commonwealth.

Ask a trivial question about the most difficult time in his life, and he asks you the following question: "When I lived under a bridge in Parramatta and I begged for food".

Oh. D & # 39; AGREEMENT.

"I slept two or three hours a night but I couldn't sleep much because I was thinking about my life," he said. "Afraid. You have some kind of fear. I was afraid that someone was looking for me. I was so afraid. I didn't know what to do. I thought," What will my life be like? ""

It was the brutal reality of Assim's life in April of last year when he got off a bus from the Gold Coast to Paramatta, knowing that his life would be in danger He was going back to Africa, but being so broke, he survived with chicken nuggets and unconsumed fries left on tables at McDonald's.

The reality of his life is now very different. He has his own place in Northmead, has a job in a gymnasium and another in packing shelves and runs fast enough on the track to challenge the best sprinters in Australia.

Busta Assim … the 200-meter Gambian sprinter requests asylum and a possible departure for the Tokyo Olympics.Credit: Kate Geraghty

He finished third at the national championships earlier this year in 20.87 seconds and his personal best is 20.69. His trainer, John Quinn, thinks he can run less than 20.5 seconds this summer.

"I can make 19," insists Assim, 27. "I can do anything in athletics."

His confidence is convincing, but he is far from the Tokyo Olympics in late July.

Assim is on a transition visa and his permanent residence is unlikely to be approved in time for him to represent Australia. He could potentially win a selection to the IOC refugee team, but a third of that team has already been chosen and his time does not justify a selection at this time.

"He is 27 years old and he will arrive by himself when Paris arrives," said Quinn of the 2024 Olympics.

Hear the story of Assim, however, and it seems like minor details in a complicated life. He did not return to The Gambia, fearing the consequences if he did. Her parents separated. His father, to whom he does not speak, is a Muslim. His mother, to whom he sends money whenever he can, is a Christian. Assim identifies himself as a Christian.

"It is not in my interest to stay here in Australia, because I don't know anyone here, but I had to," he said. "When I came [for the Commonwealth Games], I had a problem with my family around religion."

After the Commonwealth Games, he met someone who advised him to move to Sydney. When they got off the bus in Parramatta, this person disappeared.

"He said he was going to help me, but I never saw him again," says Assim.

So he had no choice but to live hard, sleep under a bridge and do everything he could to survive.

"It was so difficult," he says. "I have met Gambians and I expected them to help me. But if people don't know you, they think you are a criminal. I talked to them and they pushed me away. There was a man who helped me, giving me $ 5 here and there. Or food in a plastic container … "

One night, in the dark, men in uniform approached. Assim thought it was the police. It was the Salvation Army, and they gave him a bed in their crisis center in Paramatta.

His mind quickly started running again. He ran to The Gambia to escape, to distract himself from the difficult life he led with his family; so difficult that he trained for a few nights and went home to find out that there was no food.

He has scoured the internet to run clubs in west Sydney, but they have all charged fees. He didn't have a penny. He ran in Parramatta Park, then Auburn then one day found himself at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Center.

Someone directed him to John Quinn.

"You coach?" He asked.

Yes, Quinn coached.

He had been a sprint and relay coach for Australia at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, worked with Kevin Sheedy at Essendon and also GWS.

"I am an athlete," said Assim. "You coach me."

Quinn asked Assim to do a simple analysis, to see if it was the real deal.

Back on track: Abdoulie "Busta" Assim trains at the Olympic Park. Credit: Kate Geraghty

"Right away, I could see that he was a quality athlete," says Quinn. "Physically, getting someone like that in shape to run world class times is almost easy. But we had to make him feel good about who he was and where he was. It's all things far from the track that people don't see is where the hard work has really been. "

In the first months of their partnership, Assim did not tell his trainer that he lived in a shelter, even if he had to finish his training sessions in time to be able to return before curfew or miss dinner. Or, worse than that, losing your bed to someone else.

Since then, Quinn and Assim have formed a closer bond than most athlete-coach partnerships.

"He's like my father," says Assim. "For me, I just need someone to train and help me. Most of the stress that I had, now it's gone. I thank God for John. "

It remains to be seen how far this story can go. It will be determined by important meetings in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before the Olympic and national trials at the end of March, which will also be held in Sydney.

"It's a very difficult way for him to get to Tokyo," admits Quinn. "He will be selected if he is good enough. He is almost there. But I am not building his hopes. He knew when he came here that it was not just an automatic thing that you became an Australian citizen because you are a great athlete. He earns his stripes. "

This profile story is therefore not entirely finished. There is more to come.

We ask him one last question before leaving to train with the other members of Quinn's team: is there another athlete he aspires to become?

"No, nobody," smiled Assim. "I am the star of myself."

Andrew Webster is sports editor of the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading