To find the identity of dead people, NRC starts with the skull

Exact copies of skulls made by the National Research Council, used by artists to reconstruct the features of unidentified bodies.

Jonathan Daoust-Séguin flew all the way to Vancouver to make copies of the skulls of unknown dead people – and finally to give back their names.

He is a surface modeling technologist at the National Research Council, someone who uses a laser scanner to capture the shape of an object and then makes a copy of it with a three-dimensional printer.

And last month the RCMP in British Columbia called on him to copy skulls of people whose remains were discovered many years ago, but whose names are unknown.

“These models were used by forensic artists to reconstruct faces of unidentified remains” of people found in British Columbia and Nova Scotia, Daoust-Séguin said. Many were found in isolated places that gave no hints about who they were – deep in the woods or washed up on the beach, for example.

The RCMP wanted artists to recreate each of the 15 faces with clay. But the Mounties did not want the original bones to be damaged.

That led them to the NRC that could both make a laser scan of an original skull and a three-dimensional printed version, life-size but in sturdy plastic.

Some unidentified people have been mysteries for a long time – as early as 1978.

The NRC team packed their HandyScan laser scanner and set off for Vancouver and Halifax last month.

“In the beginning it was a bit strange. There was some fear for me before I came to the site because I didn’t know what to expect. I had never done this before. I certainly had never treated human remains, “said Daoust-Séguin.

“The first time they (police) revealed the first, it was a bit strange … Just a strange feeling.”

But it defeated quickly when the challenge of performing a complex job took over and “the madness factor just went away.”

For an average skull, the team made three scans, which lasted almost an hour, and then blended them together into one image. In cases where there was more damage to the bones, they sometimes needed six or seven scans.

And they had to slightly adjust the images to make the final product what they call “waterproof” – that is, a single image without gaps. Gaps in an image prevent the printer from creating a single solid object.

The printer takes over when the image is complete.

“It is a nylon powder in the printer, a large bin of nylon powder, and the laser etches layer by layer a design that is determined by the 3D model,” he said.

Skulls of 14 deceased, unidentified British Colombians and one Nova Scotian receive facial reconstruction treatment in New York, part of a partnership involving the B.C. Coroners Service, the RCMP, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner and students at the New York Academy of Art.

The printer goes back and forth to build extremely fine layers, such as putting together many super-thin slices of bread in one loaf. It takes approximately 35 hours.

“We brought them from Ottawa to the New York Academy of Arts. They give a course there and the students use the skulls to reconstruct the faces, “he said.

The project is already a success. This week, the RCMP in Nova Scotia identified the body of a 43-year-old man from Saint John, NB, who was missing since last summer. The Mounties don’t say who he was.

Daoust-Séguin felt ‘pretty good’ because of the news. That was our hope. That was one of the things that we thought was the most exciting thing about this project – the prospect that we might be able to help a grieving family … It’s great that we have one ID and it’s even better that we get it that fast to have. “

He hopes to reconstruct more skulls in the future.

