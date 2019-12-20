To fight suicide, Fort Wainwright is experiencing a wave of change

Loading...

The Army leadership at Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, Alaska, hopes to improve the morale and quality of life of soldiers stationed in one of the most remote posts of the service, according to an Army Times report.

MP Don Young (R-Alaska) requested in March this year that an Army Medical Command team be sent to Wainwright after a series of suicides from 2018 to 2019. The Epidemiological Consultation on Behavioral Health (EPICON) has produced a report that identifies a number of factors that contribute to Alaska suicide. According to Fairbanks NBC subsidiary KTVF, which learned from the report, there were nine suicides from May 2018 to October 2019.

The study also found that 10% of the 4,000 medical personnel surveyed "wanted to injure themselves last month," the Army Times said.

The behavioral health team was unable to determine "definitive reasons for soldiers to die from suicide," the KTVF reported, although it identified factors that could contribute to suicidal thoughts, including removal of the base; Lonliness; dangerous drinking; minimal food choices; and more.

Soldiers also reported poor sleep quality due to the almost constant daylight during the summer in Alaska, reports the Army Times. One said it felt like living in an "echo chamber" because the base was away from the next big city, Anchorage.

Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, commander of the Alaska Army, told the Army Times that the reasons for the suicide at Fort Wainwright are comparable to those in other parts of the army.

"The suicides we have are no different in reason from the rest of the army," he said. "What is different is the numbers … the numbers in the north of Alaska."

To improve conditions for soldiers, the army is taking several steps to make changes for soldiers. Blackout curtains will be installed in Wainwright by May 2020. Soldiers will be able to get vitamin D tablets from medical facilities on the post. One of the post-fitness studios is now open around the clock. Command is also striving for a more "predictable" block vacation and has introduced "Arctic Family Time" every month on the last Tuesday of the second and fourth week, in which soldiers are released at 3:00 p.m.

Andrysiak told the Army Times that the service leadership was "committed" to improving the quality of life at Wainwright and that the executives were "very responsive to their needs."

"It is a great place to live and there are many opportunities up there," he said. "We just have to make sure that is known."

If you're thinking about suicide, worrying about a friend or loved one, or want emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 in the United States. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) to contact a trained counselor. Use the same number and press "1" to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

(tagsToTranslate) Fort Wainwright (t) Alaska (t) Army (t) suicide