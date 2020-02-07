To combat chronic homelessness. Worcester builds connections – and micro housing

Part four of a four-part series. Here are parts one, two and three.

Walking through a forest in Worcester, high along the I-290 and covered with a new layer of snow, Evis Terpollari knows exactly who he is looking for. He has been here before.

He is here to see the partner of Monte Kelly and Kelly. Kelly comes to the door of the couple’s cabin.

“Hello how are you?” Terpollari asks Kelly, who replies: “Do everything well.”

Terpollari is Homeless Projects Manager for the Health and Human Services department of Worcester. He leads roofing efforts for homeless people for the city’s Quality of Life Task Force. The group works to connect people living on the street with housing and support services.

Kelly and his partner came to Worcester in August after living in Clinton and Athol.

“I built this (shack) in November,” says Kelly. “I had one in Athol last year that broke someone with a bulldozer.”

Various shopping carts are scattered among the trees around the hut. Kelly used them to drag wood scraps that he had pulled out of waste containers to build the hut. He even installed a metal pipe in the roof as a chimney – for an improvised wood-burning stove inside.

Pieces of the couple’s clothing hang on the trees. But they are soaked with snow.

(Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Kelly and his partner are transgender. He says they have not been treated well in cities where they used to live and are now routinely discriminated against when people learn or assume that they are homeless.

“We are just as many people as everyone else,” he thinks.

Kelly says the Worcester outreach team was the first ray of hope.

“I mean, I think everyone deserves to have housing and be seen as a different person, you know?” Kelly says. “I feel that if we just had a home, you know, we could probably live our lives quietly as long as someone leaves us housing.”

“I think you can attract people”

Terpollari has come with good news. He will present the couple’s case to Worcester City and County Continuum of Care, or CoC.

CoCs are regional planning agencies that have to work through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to get people out of homelessness. They consist of non-profit organizations and government institutions. Terpollari will tell the CoC that Kelly and his partner are ready for housing and have the correct documentation.

“We hope for an apartment,” Terpollari explains. “There are project-based apartments, or there is financing that we can take and work with landlords to secure the right apartment.”

In addition to Terpollari, the outreach team includes a number of Worcester police officers, city inspectors and a certified recovery coach.

Monte Kelly says he struggled with mental illness and substance use. The team ensures that he has contact with a case manager who helps him to keep track of agreements, budgeting and other needs.

“The part of the reach and how we work with people is incredibly important,” Dr. Mattie Castiel, Commissioner for Health and Human Services in Worcester. Castiel, also a doctor in primary care, started in 2015 in the city post. Worcester had just formed his Quality of Life Task Force. When she and the group went to the street camps, she was blown away by the need and reaction of the team.

“The things they do – the recovery coach and the caregiver – to have that compassion and to work with people, I think you can attract people. “

In the past year, the outreach team has worked with around 250 unprotected adults. It houses almost 60. And it has helped more than 80 people with detox and addiction care programs.

It is all part of a plan that Worcester launched two years ago to end chronic homelessness. But the city has achieved that before. In 2011, the American Interagency Council on Homelessness proclaimed Worcester the first city of its size to end chronic homelessness.

Dr. Castiel, who at that time was part of a homelessness task force in Worcester, says the city dropped the ball.

“After we reach functional zero, it is as if it has all stopped … We have stopped meeting,” Castiel recalls. “I think the idea behind this is that this is a constant piece that we constantly have to evaluate the data, see the numbers coming in and adjust to that and figure out what we do.”

Part of the new push is data. Worcester follows who uses homeless shelter and lives on the street to get an idea of ​​the need.

On the way to micro housing

And the city has set itself the goal of creating 103 new units of permanent support housing for people who have been chronically homeless by the end of 2020.

To achieve that goal, it plans two modular buildings of micro units – with support services on site.

The units are efficiency apartments with their own kitchens and bathrooms; they would be built off-site and driven in. They are expected to cost less than $ 100,000 dollars each. That is less than half of what it costs to develop traditional affordable homes.

“This is something that fits almost any city block,” said Joe Finn, executive director of Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance.

Working with Worcester on the concept, the group is trying to encourage other communities to develop modular micro housing to help end chronic homelessness.

“I hope that mainly because communities are struggling with people living outside … that we can offer a different model with which we can actually offer people a place to live,” says Finn.

The Worcester Housing Authority is planning 25 modular micro units in one building. The South Middlesex Opportunity Council social services agency is planning another 18 units. They are the first to apply for state funding for such projects.

When the developments become reality, they give the Worcesters Quality of Life Task Force more options to get people from the street to their own home.

(Jesse Costa / WBUR)

The last stop of the outreach team on the day we are with them is a camp along the Blackstone River. The site is covered with rubble, trash, torn clothing and sleeping bags. But there is nobody.

Angel Rivera, Worcester police officer, says it is owned by the state, but the state does not kick the people who camp here. That means the team can keep coming back to try and contact them.

“Some of them are open to treatment for drug use disorder, and some of them are not,” Rivera says. “As soon as someone else leaves, someone else comes in and we try to offer them the services they need.”

On the way out, the team meets a man who walks in the area. Recovery coach Richard Gonzalez recognizes him.

“How is your recovery now?” Gonzalez asks.

“Oh, I’ve been clean for a long time,” the man replies.

His name is Eduardo Vasquez. He says he slept in some sort of metal tank nearby.

“But I have to survive and I can’t let myself die,” says Vasquez.

Terpollari, from the city of Worcester, is planning to meet Vasquez later that week. Gonzalez tries to convince Vasquez to go to a hiding place to sleep.

“Come tonight and sleep for tonight. Just try it,” Gonzalez insists, telling him that if he feels uncomfortable, he can always leave.

Vasquez says he will think about it. Due to years of drug addiction and homelessness, he says he has become very isolated. He stopped seeing his doctors and psychologists. But now he is ready for a change.

“I want to have my own place for once, because I am 43 years old and never have a place in my life,” says Vasquez. “I bounced around for places to places and relationships from relationship … But never got my own.”

“I think this is the moment,” says Gonzalez. “There is help here. And just get started, follow it. Follow my appointments. I know it’s hard. “

(Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Gonzalez can relate. He has recovered from a long fight against drug addiction.

He and the other team members know it takes time and patience to break through with people on the street, but it’s all worth it.

Monte Kelly and his partner, who lived in the cabin in the woods, recently moved to an apartment thanks to the involvement of the working group.

Kelly says that it has been an adjustment, but that he and his partner can now “join the normal world” again and think about the rest of their lives.