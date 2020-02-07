To All The Boys I Loved Before 2 | Netflix release date, cast, plot, trailer for the sequel to Noah Centineo and Lana Condor

To All the Boys Loved Before was one of Netflix’s most re-viewed original films in 2018. The engaging teen rom-com, based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, enchanted the audience and took home the coveted Best Kiss trophy. MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019.

Who is back from the original cast? Is the sequel also based on a book?

Discover below everything you need to know about the sequel To All the Boys that I loved.

When was To All the Boys I ‘Loved Before 2 released on Netflix?

Netflix has released the sequel, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You 12 February 2020.

Lads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo tweeted their excitement when production started in March 2019:

The cast clearly had fun while filming:

Lana Condor has said that she is very close with her sisters on the screen – actresses Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart – and that is clearly visible in this photo from the set:

What is To All The Boys about I I Loved Before 2 about?

In the first film, Lara Jean Covey is shocked to discover that her private letters are in love with the past and present, somehow sent. A recipient is classmate Peter Kavinsky, who suggests that the couple is pretending so far. Peter wants to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, and Lara Jean wants to convince current lover Josh – who has also received some surprising messages – that she actually doesn’t like him. Things don’t go according to plan when the fake relationship generates real feelings.

When we last saw Lara Jean and Peter, they were in love and shared a swoon-worthy kiss on their school’s soccer field:

To all the guys I’ve loved before, Netflix

The credits from the original film showed receiver John Ambrose McLaren, Lara Jean’s former Model UN in love, showed up at her door with a bouquet of flowers and revealed that he also had feelings for her. John Ambrose McLaren is a beloved character in the sequel P.S. I Still Love You, and is a favorite of writer Jenny Han. The trailer confirmed that Lara Jean would be torn apart between Peter and John in the future.

If the movie is something like the book, John’s arrival means trouble for Lara Jean and Peter when they all end up at the same party. Han said, “I love love triangles”, although there may even be a fourth character in the mix: Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Genevieve.

However, do not expect the film to remain completely true to the second book. All the boys I loved borrowed pieces from P.S. I Still Love You and Susan Johnson, who directed the first film, suggested that the sequel might borrow from the third book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

Who is in the cast of To All the Boys I ‘Loved Before 2?

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will repeat their role as Lara Jean and Peter. John Corbett, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart also return to play Lara Jean’s father and sisters, and Madeleine Arthur returns as Lara Jean’s best friend, Christine.

Jordan Burthcett played John Ambrose McClaren in the first movie, but the role has been rearranged with Jordan Fisher in the sequel – a switch that was announced via this cute video from the set:

Perhaps best known for playing Jacob on The Secret Life or the American Teenager, Fisher is a triple threat: he released an album with his own title in 2016 and appeared on Dancing with the Stars and in Hamilton on Broadway.

Other newcomers to the cast include Emmy award winner Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men, The Practice, Legally Blonde) as John’s grandmother Stormy, Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why, Riverdale) as the best friend of Peter and Sarayu Rao ( Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men) as the neighbor of Coveys Trina Rotshchild.

In March, Susan Johnson announced that she would not direct the second film due to other obligations. Michael Fimognari, director of photography on the first film, will be at the helm this time, while Johnson remains involved as an executive producer.

Is there a trailer for To All the Boys I ‘Loved Before 2?

Yes!

There is also this teaser, which was released at Christmas last year:

And some new photos were released in December 2019:

First love. Last letter.

What have Noah Centineo and Lana Condor been doing since the first film?

Both lead cast members have been busy! Lana Condor has appeared in Syfy’s Deadly Class, in the sci-fi film Alita: Battle Angel produced by James Cameron, and has voiced a character in the animated series Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

Noah Centineo returned to Netflix to shine in The Perfect Date, filmed on Charlie’s Angels and plays the lead role in Jackie Chan’s directorial debut, The Diary.

Centineo and Condor accepted the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Kiss on 17 June. Centineo thanked “Lana’s lips” in his speech:

Will there be a third film in the To All the Boys I Loved Before series?

Yes there will be! The third film is now in production. Entitled to all boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the film is probably based on the third novel by Han.