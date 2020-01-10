Loading...

To All the Boys, which I previously loved, was one of the most viewed original Netflix films in 2018. The adorable teen rom-com, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Hans, delighted the audience and took away the coveted Best Kiss trophy At home the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019.

Who is back from the original cast? Is the sequel also based on a book?

Here’s everything you need to know about the sequel to To All the Boys Ive Loved Before.

When was To All the Boys Ive Loved Before 2 released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed the sequel, “To All Guys: PS, I Still Love You”, which will be released on February 12, 2020,

Lads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo tweeted their enthusiasm when production started in March 2019:

I can't wait to see your

– Lana Condor (@lanacondor), March 19, 2019

The cast obviously enjoyed filming:

Lana Condor said she is particularly close to her on-screen sisters – actresses Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart.

The sequel is currently in post-production and is slated to appear sometime in 2020.

What are all the guys I loved before 2 about?

In the first film, Lara Jean Covey is horrified when she discovers her private letters to past and present swarms that have somehow been sent. One recipient is classmate Peter Kavinsky, who suggests that the couple keep up to date. Peter wants to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, and Lara Jean wants to convince Josh that she doesn’t really like him. Things don’t go according to plan when the wrong relationship triggers real feelings.

The last time we saw Lara Jean and Peter, they were in love and passed out kissing on their school soccer field:

To all the guys I loved before, Netflix

While nothing was revealed about the plot of the sequel, we received a hint during the closing credits of the original film when letter recipient John Ambrose McLaren, Lara Jean’s former Model UN crush, showed up at her door with a bouquet of flowers and revealed He also had feelings for she.

John Ambrose McLaren is a popular character in the sequel to P.S. I still love you and is a favorite of writer Jenny Han.

If the film has anything to do with the book, John’s arrival means trouble for Lara Jean and Peter when all three end up at the same party. Han said “I love love triangles”, although there may even be a fourth figure in the mix: Peter’s ex-girlfriend Genevieve.

However, don’t expect the film to remain completely faithful to the second book. To all the boys I loved before I got parts of P.S. I still love you, and Susan Johnson, the director of the first film, suggested borrowing the sequel to the third book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

Who is in the cast of To All the Boys that I loved before 2?

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will repeat their roles as Lara Jean and Peter. John Corbett, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart also come back to play Lara Jean’s father and sisters, and Madeleine Arthur returns as Lara Jean’s best friend, Christine.

Jordan Burthcett played John Ambrose McClaren in the first film, but the role was cast when Jordan Fisher appeared in the sequel – a change announced via this cute video from the set:

P.S. I am John Ambrose McClaren! Watch out, LJ.

– Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher), March 28, 2019

Fisher, who is perhaps best known for playing Jacob in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”, is a threefold threat: he released a self-titled album in 2016 and appeared in “Dancing with the Stars” and Hamilton on Broadway.

Other newcomers to the line-up include Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor (two and a half men, The Practice, Legal Blonde) as John’s grandmother Stormy, Ross Butler (13 reasons why, Riverdale) as Peter’s best friend and Sarayu Rao (Big Bang Theory), two and a half men) as a neighbor of the Coveys Trina Rotshchild.

In March, Susan Johnson announced that she would not be staging the second film due to other commitments. Michael Fimognari, director of photography for the first film, will take the helm this time, while Johnson will continue to be the executive producer.

Is there a trailer for To All the Boys that I loved before 2?

Not yet, but this teaser was released for Christmas last year:

And some new photos were released in December 2019:

To all guys: P.S. I still love you – NEW PHOTOS:

– See what's next? (@Seewhatsnext) December 13, 2019

What have Noah Centineo and Lana Condor played in since the first film?

Both main actors were busy! Lana Condor has appeared in Syfy’s Deadly Class in the science fiction film Alita: Battle Angel, produced by James Cameron, and voiced a character in the animated series Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

Noah Centineo returned to Netflix to star in The Perfect Date, where he filmed Charlie’s Angels, and will star in Jackie Chan’s directorial debut, The Diary.

On June 17, Centineo and Condor received the MTV Movie & TV Award for the best kiss. Centineo thanked “Lana’s lips” in his speech:

Will there be a third film in the series “To all the boys I loved”?

Yes, there will be! The third film is now in production. The film, To All Boys: Always and Eternal, Lara Jean, is probably based on Hans’ third novel.