TMA-2 HD Wireless Headphone Test: Great Sound, Simple Look

There was a day when you bought a decent pair of headphones and speakers and could look forward to using them for decades. This is much more difficult today because the technology is developing faster. The TMA-2 HD wireless headphones are said to solve this problem.

The TMA-2 is a modular headphone system that was manufactured by the unspoken but respected Danish audio company AIAIAI and is essentially supplied in kit form.

The standard setup offers you:

S05 speaker units (configured for neutral sound)

E08 synthetic ear pads

H05 radio headband

C15 cable for cable use

It is already quite flexible and offers a selection of wired and wireless applications. For wired applications, you can connect the cable to one of the two ear cups.

But every element is interchangeable. For example, if you prefer a bass-heavy sound, you can swap the speaker units for those that boost the lower frequencies. If you prefer leather earcups, you can replace them. And especially for techies: if a better Bluetooth version comes out or a new audio codec becomes popular, you can replace the wireless headband while the rest of the headphones are preserved.

Two other models with different sound signatures are available as standard. But you can also put together your own headphones from the various components to order them.

TMA-2 HD Wireless Look & Feel

The TMA-2 HD will not win any style awards. That doesn’t mean they’re unattractive, just that they have a simple and anonymous look. Headband and speaker units are made of black, rubberized plastic, and the cups look like foam (but they are not). However, as mentioned earlier, you can switch to leather earcups to add a touch of style.

The headband has holes for ratchet adjustment on each side. Depending on the size of your head, the ends of the headband straps may extend through the bottom of the speaker units.

The wireless controls are just three very discreet buttons on the top left of the headband.

The ear cups are made from Alcantara, a synthetic material that feels like a mixture of foam and suede. It is very comfortable and the headphones are also very light.

Setup and control

The controls for the headphones are standard in use. A short press on the middle button is pause / play and also answers a call. Press twice for the next track, press three times for the previous track. Briefly press the upper or lower button to increase or decrease the volume.

Switching on and off and the Bluetooth pairing are not intuitive, however. Press and hold the center button for three seconds to turn it on. To switch off, do the same with the upper button.

For Bluetooth pairing, press and hold the top and bottom buttons at the same time until the LED starts to flash.

It’s not a big deal. They are usually paired once and you get used to the shutdown process, but it just seems unnecessarily complex to remove just an extra button.

Audio quality

The HD speaker units are the most sophisticated options available, the drivers are made from bio-cellulosic material. They’re not planar headphones, but the company claims the drivers are extremely responsive.

I have already said that my ears are in the premium headphone range but do not meet the audiophile standards. My wallet is extremely grateful for that. When I compare the TMA-2 HD with my headphones for black and white and Master & Dynamic, I can’t say that the high-tech drivers make a difference here, but I can say that the sound is on a par. I can also say that the original cable configuration is popular with DJs who I imagine have better ears than me.

My standard audio test track is Adele’s Rolling in the Deep, as it covers everything from an incredible range of voices to a really throbbing bass from one minute. The headphones provided everything you could ask.

The headphones support aptX, aptX HD, AAC and SBC. It was rather worrying that macOS Catalina stopped supporting aptX for a while, but that came back in 10.15.2.

TMA-2 HD Wireless price and conclusions

The configuration I tested cost $ 350.

I have no complaints about audio quality and comfort. The TMA-2 HD Wireless are in the same league as other headphones in terms of audio quality, and I think you can wear them all day without complaining.

The challenge for the company when I sell it to an Apple enthusiast is, in my opinion, the extremely simple appearance. For this price, you get excellent audio quality and quality.

Some consider this look to be a kind of minimalist industrial chic. If you think this is the case, the TMA-2 HD will check all boxes. Personally, though, I’m more of a chrome and leather guy when it comes to headphone aesthetics. Ultimately, I think this decision will return to your personal opinion as to whether the look matches the impressive sound quality.

The AIAIAI TMA-2 HD wireless headphones cost $ 350 in the tested configuration (but may be available for less).

